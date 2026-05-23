This is the third in a series of reports on Bolivia's ongoing political and economic crisis. Read Part One and Part Two here.

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Saturday, May 23, 2026 — What began three weeks ago as a wave of economic discontent has curdled into something uglier and more deliberate: a coordinated campaign of violence designed not to win concessions from a government, but to destroy it. On Saturday, as Bolivia's Minister of Public Works led a humanitarian convoy flying white flags down the La Paz–Oruro highway, he was ambushed — not once, but twice — by protesters wielding dynamite. His whereabouts went unknown for hours. The question Bolivia must now confront is no longer whether these protests represent legitimate popular will. It is who is really pulling the strings — and why they cannot afford for Bolivia to have peace.

A Minister Ambushed. A Convoy Driven Back. A Government's Restraint Tested.

Minister of Public Works Mauricio Zamora led the "Banderas Blancas" humanitarian corridor operation — a convoy of approximately 2,000 police and military personnel in around 150 vehicles — departing La Paz at dawn Saturday with the goal of clearing the critical highway linking the capital to Oruro, 227 kilometers away, to allow food, fuel, oxygen, and essential supplies to reach a city under siege for over three weeks.

Zamora had announced his personal willingness to dialogue with protesters at every blockade point along the route. "Dialogue above all, and we are working together with our police and military without lethal weapons," he declared as the convoy set out — a government that had chosen restraint and white flags over force, even as it deployed 2,000 officers.

The gesture was not reciprocated. As the convoy advanced, groups of blockers attacked it at multiple points along the route — at La Ventilla and Achica Arriba — before the most violent episode occurred at the community of Copata, where protesters launched dynamite against the contingent, forcing military and police to retreat. A police audio recording captured the orders being transmitted by a protest leader to the blockers in real time, including the phrase "we have to bring him down" — a reference to the minister himself.

Zamora reached Copata "with great difficulty," he later recounted, passing through San Antonio, where he described the local residents as "very violent." There was dynamite, he said, blocking the convoy's advance — and the attack came from both directions simultaneously. "The comunarios did not only start to ambush us from the front — they were coming from behind," he said.

For several hours, Zamora's whereabouts were unknown. He chose not to reveal his location, citing the risk. "We don't have a route back to La Paz and we are still in a risk zone. We have to get everyone out of this mess, but we are okay," he said in a call to El Deber, Bolivia's leading newspaper, which he contacted to confirm his safety. He added that he had called his family to reassure them, and that he would speak with the president to confirm he had the necessary protection to attempt the return to the capital. He ultimately escaped by taking alternate dirt roads, eventually making contact with his family and informing them he had gotten out safely.

The white flags had meant nothing. The dialogue had meant nothing. A cabinet minister of a democratically elected government had been hunted on the roads of his own country, twice, by people throwing dynamite — while carrying out a humanitarian mission to feed a starving city.

"Everything Has a Limit": Paz Issues His Gravest Warning Yet

Speaking to Argentine television channel TN on Saturday — the same day his minister was being ambushed — President Rodrigo Paz remained outwardly committed to dialogue. "I will make every effort from the cabinet, from the government, for dialogue," he said. "But everything has a limit, and that will depend greatly on these days, this weekend, where a series of meetings are being generated."

The words were measured. But the tone behind them was not. Paz again pointed directly at the Chapare region and Evo Morales as the instigators of the violence, warning that "there are groups that do not want to dialogue" and describing the structural crisis as one with 20-year-old roots that his government inherited — but one being deliberately exploited to prevent Bolivia from ever resolving it. He did not rule out invoking constitutional mechanisms to restore order.

The patience that Paz has demonstrated over the past three weeks is not weakness — it is, in historical context, a deliberate and conscious contrast with the only precedent that truly haunts Bolivian politics. In October 2003, President Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada responded to protests over natural gas exports — protests also centered in El Alto and La Paz, also involving the COB, also featuring roadblocks and dynamite — with a military crackdown that became known as "Black October." By the time Sánchez de Lozada resigned and fled to the United States on October 17, 2003, 58 people — mostly from El Alto — had been killed, and more than 400 had been injured. A U.S. federal jury later found him responsible for extrajudicial killings; a Bolivian court had already sentenced five military officers and two ministers to prison for the massacre.

Paz knows that history. Every Bolivian does. His decision to send 2,000 officers into the highlands carrying white flags rather than weapons is a message — to his own people, and to the world — that this government will not be the one that opens fire on protesters. The political cost of that restraint is measured in ambushes. The moral cost of abandoning it would be measured in bodies. Dialogue broke down Thursday when social organizations accused the government of failing to meet their demands — but it is the protesters, not the government, who have refused to negotiate in good faith, who have driven back humanitarian convoys with dynamite, and who have ambushed a cabinet minister twice on a road he traveled carrying white flags.

As of May 21, four people have been killed as a direct result of the protests: three died when emergency services were unable to reach blockaded hospitals, and one was killed in clashes with police. Ninety people have been arrested in connection with the unrest. The toll continues to rise.

The Men Behind the Barricades: Men Fleeing Justice

The central question that international coverage has failed to ask — and that Bolivians on the ground are asking loudly — is this: who leads these protests, and what do they personally stand to gain from toppling this government?

The answer, in two cases, is strikingly similar: they are men who face criminal investigations, who are shielded from justice by the chaos they are generating, and whose personal freedom may depend on preventing Bolivia from having a functioning legal system.

Evo Morales needs no introduction. Bolivia's former president and self-styled defender of the indigenous poor is currently a fugitive from a Tarija court that issued an arrest warrant against him after he refused to appear for trial on charges of aggravated human trafficking — specifically, an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who bore a child registered under his name. Prosecutors have assembled over 170 pieces of evidence. The court has frozen his bank accounts and authorized police to detain him on sight. He remains sheltered in the Chapare — his political stronghold — directing the blockades, refusing the trial, and claiming the CIA is sending helicopters to kidnap him.

The argument that Morales is using popular frustration to avoid justice is not a fringe conspiracy theory. It is the assessment of Bolivia's own government. The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and serious analysts of the region have labeled the ongoing unrest as a 'coup d'état'. What he cannot obtain at the ballot box and cannot escape in a courtroom, he is trying to seize through the street.

Mario Argollo, the executive secretary of the Central Obrera Boliviana — Bolivia's most powerful labor federation and the organizational engine of the protests — faces his own legal troubles. On May 7, 2026, lawmaker Manolo Rojas filed a formal criminal complaint against Argollo, accusing him of fraudulently claiming and collecting a disability pension of over 141,000 bolivianos in 2021 — completing in five days a bureaucratic process that takes ordinary workers three years. The complaint was formally accepted by La Paz prosecutors, who opened an investigation.

On May 12, Bolivia's Attorney General confirmed the investigation had been formally opened. The lead prosecutor announced that Argollo would be summoned to give testimony. The Labor Minister publicly challenged Argollo to show his pay stubs and make his income transparent.

Argollo, who assumed the COB's leadership in October 2025 and has led the current mobilizations, dismissed the charges as a "dirty war." He has simultaneously rejected all dialogue with the Paz government, led marches demanding the president's resignation, and refused to engage with any negotiated solution to the crisis. Heavy transport unions, merchants, and other groups have announced their own legal actions against Argollo, as well as against the Tupac Katari federation leader and Senator Nilton Condori, both also associated with the protest movement.

The coincidence is difficult to dismiss. The man leading Bolivia's largest union — the organizational backbone of the roadblocks — is simultaneously under criminal investigation and adamantly refusing all dialogue with the government that would prosecute him. His whereabouts, like those of Morales, are not consistently known.

This is the leadership of the "popular uprising" the world is watching. Not workers seeking fair wages, but a fugitive from a trafficking trial and a union boss under fraud investigation — both of whom have overwhelming personal incentives to ensure this government falls.

The Clash of Two Bolivias: Civilization Against "Barbarism"

There is nothing subtle about the contrast that has emerged in recent days between Bolivia's two mobilizing forces. In the western highlands, along the Altiplano roads: dynamite attacks on humanitarian convoys, the ambush of a minister carrying white flags, the blockading of hospitals until children die. In the eastern lowlands, in Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, Tarija: peaceful marches, civic leaders calling for the rule of law, citizens in white shirts filling plazas to defend a democratic order — "the Bolivia that works, that produces, and that demands stability to move forward."

The Comité Pro Santa Cruz has already declared a permanent state of emergency and demanded the government of Paz to restore order and protect the lives and livelihood of all Bolivians. They issued an ultimatum that if the blockades are not lifted by Sunday, citizens will take matters into their own hands.

The protests are not Bolivia speaking. They are a faction of Bolivia being manipulated by men who have lost elections, who face courtrooms, and who will do anything — including starving La Paz, ambushing ministers, and attacking humanitarian missions — to avoid accountability.

The World Is Getting This Wrong

International media coverage has presented this crisis primarily as a story of popular discontent with an unpopular president. That framing is not entirely wrong — Paz inherited a catastrophic economic situation and his early decisions generated genuine anger. But it is dangerously incomplete.

What is happening in Bolivia is not simply protests against a government. It is a collusion and conspiracy — coordinated between fugitives from justice, criminal financing networks, foreign political organizations, and narco-trafficking interests — to topple a democratically elected government and replace it with a political force that will protect all of the above from legal accountability.

The protests were triggered by a law on land mortgages, but they have long since abandoned any specific demand in favor of a single goal: the president's resignation. That goal serves no working miner or farmer. It serves Evo Morales, who needs Bolivia ungovernable. It serves Mario Argollo, who needs a government that won't prosecute him. It serves the narco networks in Chapare, who need UMOPAR out of their territory.

President Paz described the crisis as having roots going back more than 20 years — a structural crisis that requires structural solutions, being deliberately obstructed by those who do not want those solutions to come. He is not wrong. And his restraint — white flags in the face of dynamite, dialogue in the face of ambush — is either the most courageous or the most costly political calculation in Bolivia's recent history. The weekend will begin to tell us which.

What is not in doubt is this: a government that won its mandate at the ballot box, that has sought dialogue at every turn, that sent its ministers into hostile territory carrying white flags, is being besieged by men who cannot face a courtroom and cannot win an election. That is not a protest movement. That is barbarism wearing the mask of politics. And Bolivia — the Bolivia of the plazas of Santa Cruz, the counter-marchers of La Paz, the civic assemblies of Cochabamba and Tarija — deserves to have the world understand the difference.