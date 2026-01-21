U.S. law enforcement authorities found fewer than 6,500 migrants at the Southwest border in December.

Border Report noted that the Rio Grande Valley Sector saw the highest number of encounters with 1,371. It was followed by El Paso, with 1,190 and Tucson, in Arizona, which saw 1,062. Half of all those encountered were from Mexico.

Over four in five migrants encountered in the last month of 2025 were single adults. Moreover, there were 152 unaccompanied children apprehended by agents.

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the dedication of DHS law enforcement, America's borders are safer than any time in our nation's history. What President Trump and our CBP agents and officers have been able to do in a single year is nothing short of extraordinary," said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a statement related to the disclosure of the figures.

"Once again, we have a record low number of encounters at the border and the 8th straight month of zero releases. Month after month, we are delivering results that were once thought impossible: the most secure border in history and unmatched enforcement successes," she added.

The number of encounters have dropped significantly since Trump took office. The figure for Fiscal Year 2025, which ended on September 30, clocked in at 237, 538. It represents an 84% drop compared to Fiscal Year 2024, according to Border Report.

Fiscal Year 2025's tally was the smallest annual total since 1970, when Border Patrol reported approximately 202,000 apprehensions.

Under Trump's second term, the administration has militarized the border, deployed thousands of troops, and expanded detention capacity while shutting down humanitarian programs introduced under the Biden administration. Migrants who enter illegally are now either detained or deported swiftly, with few exceptions.