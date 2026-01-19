Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the arrival of a U.S. military plane in the country, which caused controversy amid tensions with the Trump administration over threats to conduct unliteral actions against cartels, carried nationals who had gone to the U.S. for training.

Sheinbaum rejected that the plane was carrying U.S. troops or that the country would conduct military drills in national territory, and therefore didn't need Senate approval.

She went on to say that such operations have taken place in the past, with the only difference being that the plane landed in a non-military airport.

The clarification follows tense remarks from high-ranking Mexican and U.S. officials about the fight against cartels. Last week Sheinbaum reacted to a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who highlighted in a call with counterpart Juan Ramon de la Fuente the need to get "tangible results" in the fight against cartels in the country.

Speaking during her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said her government has achieved "very strong results" in the fight against criminal organizations. "There needs to be a shared responsibility," she added.

The conversation also follows one between the countries' presidents, Donald Trump and Claudia Sheinbaum, in which the former again suggested sending troops into Mexico to combat criminal organizations.

Sheinbaum said she rejected the proposal, adding that she told her counterpart that organized crime can't be equated to terrorism and Mexico rejects any action that amounts to an intervention in the country.

"He understood, he was very kind," Sheinbaum said during a passage of her daily conference. She added that Trump recognized her administration's work in matters of security but noted that more can be done. "What's important is continue maintaining respect and collaboration," Sheinbaum added.

In this context, a recent report noted that the Trump administration is pushing for its forces to accompany Mexican counterparts in raids on suspected fentanyl labs.

The New York Times detailed that the administration first made such a request since early last year but then dropped it. However, the topic has been brought back to the conversation following the capture of Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

Elsewhere in the report, the NYT noted that officials have instead offered alternatives such as increased information sharing and for the U.S. to play a greater role inside command centers.

Mexican officials, the outlet added, are under pressure to reach an agreement, and some in the U.S. want to conduct drone strikes against suspected drug labs. However, fentanyl labs are difficult to find and destroy, and forces are still developing ways to do so.