Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told the island's residents and authorities they need to start preparing for a potential military invasion from the U.S. as President Donald Trump continues to voice his intention to take over the country.

"It's not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can't be ruled out," Nielsen said during a press conference in the capital, Nuuk, on Tuesday.

The remarks come as Trump has again brought his intention to take over Greenland to the forefront of the political agenda. He has argued that Greenland is essential for "national security," citing its Arctic location and mineral resources, despite the U.S. already maintaining a military presence there through NATO arrangements.

Trump said earlier this week that he no longer felt bound to think "purely of peace," a remark he linked to not having received a Nobel Peace Prize, and told Norway's prime minister he wanted "complete and total control" of Greenland. He has also warned that European countries opposing his plans could face new tariffs.

Trump's threats have prompted swift responses in Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Trump's proposed tariffs tied to Greenland were "a mistake especially between long-standing allies," adding that "a deal is a deal" and warning that undermining trust would benefit strategic rivals. She said the European Union's response would be "unflinching, united and proportional."

Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, echoed von del Leyen's statements, telling lawmakers that "the worst may still be ahead of us," while stressing that Copenhagen has consistently sought cooperation. Thousands of Greenlanders have protested in recent days against any effort to place the island under U.S. control.

Trump has also drawn rebukes at home. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said he would move to prevent him from taking military action to take over the island if the president authorizes "kinetic action" for that purpose.

Speaking on CNBC, Tillis was consulted about his take on a remark by fellow Sen. Mitch McConnell, who said some GOP lawmakers would move to impeach him if he moved on Greenland. "Are you in that camp?" Tillis was asked.

Moreover, Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego said he believes Trump has gone "insane." Asked by CNN's Anderson Cooper if he thinks there is a change for de-escalation on the intended annexation of Greenland, Gallego said he doesn't. "No, and I've been very clear. He is a madman."

He went on to reiterate his belief, adding: "Where are we at this moment where we don't understand what's happening in this country?" "The man is threatening war against a NATO ally and we're all thinking this is rational. Let's accept what's happening here. He is not rational right now. He is destroying our world reputation, potentially our economic opportunity, economic mighty power around the world because he is being petty."