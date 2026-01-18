Mexican armed forces have carried out a large number of operations that have dealt a significant blow to the organizational structure of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho."

While factions of the Sinaloa cartel continue an internal war for control of the criminal organization, the cartel led by El Mencho has steadily consolidated itself as the most powerful group in the country, becoming the first cartel in history to have a presence in all 32 Mexican states.

The growth of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación has also prompted a more forceful response from the Mexican government, which in a span of just 72 hours carried out numerous arrests and seizures in different five states, including the detention of plaza bosses and the seizure of large quantities of drugs.

One of the most significant operations took place in the state of Jalisco, where members of the Defense Ministry, the National Guard and the Attorney General's Office arrested José Gabriel Soto Martínez, also known as "El Uber," identified as a CJNG plaza boss operating in northern Guadalajara.

According to a report by Infobae México, El Uber was arrested alongside Mauricio Cruz Arzola and Carlos Alberto Quezada Ceja, alleged operators of a CJNG cell led by El Uber. During the operation, authorities seized long and short firearms, magazines, 500 doses of methamphetamine, five luxury vehicles and 10 cellphones.

That particular criminal cell was linked to mass disappearances as well as the use of recruitment and criminal training camps, similar to the well known Izaguirre Ranch case, where authorities last year uncovered hundreds of human remains hidden within the property. According to reports, the cell commanded by El Uber could be tied to the disappearance of nearly 16,000 people in Jalisco since 2006.

In the neighboring state of Nayarit, federal authorities captured Luis Ignacio Cárdenas de Luna in a separate operation Also known as "El Cárdenas," authorities identified him as an alleged regional operator for the Jalisco cartel, responsible for drug trafficking, financial operations and coordinating air and maritime routes for illicit shipments.

As noted by Infobae México, the arrests have been classified as high impact because both detainees held strategic positions and had the capacity to coordinate multiple cells and illegal activities across western Mexico.

In addition to the operations in Jalisco and Nayarit, the Mexican government also carried out operations this week in the states of Baja California, Queretaro and Morelos.

The operation in Baja California resulted in the arrest of Issac Neftaly "N" in the city of Mexicali. Authorities consider him an important part of an alliance between the Jalisco cartel and Los Chapitos, the Sinaloa cartel faction led by the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

During his arrest, authorities confiscated a large weapons cache, including more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a grenade launcher and tactical gear.

In central Mexico, in the state of Querétaro, authorities arrested Ramón "N," also known as "El Moncho," on Jan. 14. He was identified as the leader of the cell known as "Los Lavadora," a group linked to the Jalisco cartel that specializes in robberies, kidnappings and cargo theft along the Mexico-Queretaro highway.

Five other people were also arrested in the operation, and authorities seized firearms, ammunition, drug doses, vehicles, electronic devices, computer equipment and a tractor trailer allegedly used for criminal activity.

Near Querétaro, the cartel led by El Mencho suffered another blow with the arrest of Omar "N," also known as "El Abuelo," who has been identified as the alleged leader of the cell known as "La Nueva Empresa," which has been linked to homicides in the southern part of the state of Morelos.