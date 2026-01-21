Mexican opposition leader Alejandro Moreno Cardenas called for the government to work jointly with the United States to destroy cartels in the country.

Speaking to local journalist Ciro Gomez, Moreno Cardenas, who leads the PRI, one of the main parties in Mexico, said "we need to destroy cartels because they are destroying our country, hence de collaboration."

"Who has the technology? Who has the equipment? Who has the capacity? The U.S. government," he added.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has highlighted the cooperation with the Trump administration when fighting cartels, but she has drawn a red line in allowing U.S. troops into Mexican territory.

She said that Trump again made the offer in a recent phone call, but she rejected it. She also said that organized crime can't be equated to terrorism and Mexico rejects any action that amounts to an intervention in the country.

"He understood, he was very kind," Sheinbaum said during a passage of her daily conference. She added that Trump recognized her administration's work in matters of security but noted that more can be done. "What's important is continue maintaining respect and collaboration," Sheinbaum added.

In this context, a recent report noted that the Trump administration is pushing for its forces to accompany Mexican counterparts in raids on suspected fentanyl labs.

The New York Times detailed that the administration first made such a request since early last year but then dropped it. However, the topic has been brought back to the conversation following the capture of Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

Elsewhere in the report, the NYT noted that officials have instead offered alternatives such as increased information sharing and for the U.S. to play a greater role inside command centers.

Mexican officials, the outlet added, are under pressure to reach an agreement, and some in the U.S. want to conduct drone strikes against suspected drug labs. However, fentanyl labs are difficult to find and destroy, and forces are still developing ways to do so.

Right now, the CIA is carrying secret drone flights over Mexico to identify possible locations. The intelligence is then given to Mexican forces, many of whom have been trained by U.S. counterparts to execute and conduct raids.

However, now Washington has proposed for forces to join the raids and provide support even if Mexican forces continue taking the lead and making key decisions.