New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reiterated his support for abolishing ICE, saying the agency is not showing "humanity" and hasn't done it for a "long, long time."

Speaking on The View, Mamdani was asked about his stance on the agency, considering that "in light of recent events, there's been renewed calls from prominent Democrats to abolish ICE."

Mamdani said he supports the concept, claiming that ICE is now "an entity that has no interest in fulfilling its stated reason to exist."

"We're seeing a government agency that is supposed to be enforcing some kind of immigration law but instead what it's doing is terrorizing people no matter their immigration status, no matter the facts of the law, no matter the facts of the case," Mamdani added.

Elsewhere in the interview he said "there is is a way to care about immigration in this city and in this country with a sense of humanity" but "what we're seeing from ICE is not it" and hasn't for a "long, long time."

He is not the only one making remarks of the kind. Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego, on his end, said ICE needs to be "totally torn down" and fundamentally changed.

"I think ICE needs to be totally torn down," Gallego added in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "From my experience running in Arizona, in a very hard, hard state when it comes to immigration and immigration issues, people want immigration enforcement that goes after criminals, right, and focuses on criminals, and immigration enforcement that is actually focused on security, and not the goon squad that has come from Stephen Miller and Donald Trump."

The remarks com as thousands of agents have been deployed in Minneapolis, a city of 430,000. There have been several anti-ICE protests, especially following the fatal shooting of Renee Good. Mayor Jacob Frey has called on the agency to leave the city.

In this context, The Wall Street Journal noted that ICE agents are being given rewards for making arrests even if the people they take in are then released. They are under pressure to conduct apprehensions as the agency set a daily quota of 3,000 arrests across the country.

The outlet added that agents are walking and driving through the city looking for people to arrest, scenes that help explain why they are clashing more with locals than in other cities they have been deployed to.

One Democrat who disagrees with the premise is Sen. John Fetterman, who criticized members of his party who support the term "abolish ICE." He claimed that the party "must resist the destructive tendencies to push extreme positions."

"Secure the border. Deport all the criminals. Stop targeting the hardworking migrants in our nation," Fetterman added, noting that "even Mayor Frey of Minneapolis doesn't support abolishing ICE.