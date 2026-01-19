A truck driver is facing charges after being caught attempting to smuggle 14 migrants inside a truck, according to a new report.

The incident took place in Falfurrias, Texas, according to ValleyCentral. Then, Yolanda Faye Wright was stopped at a checkpoint by U.S. Border Patrol agents, who asked her what items she was carrying. Wright said she was carrying tires and gave a receipt for the cargo.

However, a police dog then alerted agents that there seemed to be hidden cargo, prompting agents to take the truck to a secondary inspection. They then conducted an X-ray scan, which showed 14 people were hiding along with the cargo. The people came from countries including China, Turkey, Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru and Ecuador.

Wright then told agents that she was struggling financially and was offered the job, which would pay her $500 for transporting tires. She was told to drive the truck from Houston to an unknown location near Edinburg. A companion then loaded the tires into the truck. Later, another person gave her a plastic bag full of cellphones and they began the trip.

Several such episodes repeatedly take place in the U.S. In September, a Honduran man was arrested and charged with felony smuggling after being found transporting migrants inside a false car compartment.

The incident took place in Zapata County after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped a truck near the town of Falcon. There, Jasid Alejandro Ulloa-Corea was arrested after agents found four migrants inside the compartment, which had been cut behind the front seats of the the cab area.

A similar incident took place in late August, when a U.S. citizen was caught by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents while allegedly attempting to smuggle a dozen migrants into the country.