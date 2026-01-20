President Donald Trump shared images on his Truth Social platform depicting Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as part of United States territory. The posts that appeared to feature artificial intelligence–generated imagery and that come amid escalating diplomatic tensions with European allies.

The map, overlaid with U.S. symbols, was posted alongside another doctored image showing Trump planting an American flag in Greenland, flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The accompanying text read, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026."

The posts revived Trump's long-standing claims that the United States should take control of Greenland, which is governed by Denmark, and echoed earlier remarks in which he suggested Canada should become the 51st U.S. state—an idea Ottawa has firmly rejected.

Trump has argued that Greenland is essential for "national security," citing its Arctic location and mineral resources, despite the U.S. already maintaining a military presence there through NATO arrangements.

Trump said earlier this week that he no longer felt bound to think "purely of peace," a remark he linked to not having received a Nobel Peace Prize, and told Norway's prime minister he wanted "complete and total control" of Greenland. He has also warned that European countries opposing his plans could face new tariffs.

Trump's threats have prompted swift responses in Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Trump's proposed tariffs tied to Greenland were "a mistake especially between long-standing allies," adding that "a deal is a deal" and warning that undermining trust would benefit strategic rivals. She said the European Union's response would be "unflinching, united and proportional."

Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, echoed von del Leyen's statements, telling lawmakers that "the worst may still be ahead of us," while stressing that Copenhagen has consistently sought cooperation. Thousands of Greenlanders have protested in recent days against any effort to place the island under U.S. control.

Trump, however, has insisted that U.S. control of Greenland is "imperative for National and World Security," arguing that Russia and China are increasing their presence in the Arctic—claims both Denmark and other allies dispute.