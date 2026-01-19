Venezuela's interim government denied reports that Diosdado Cabello, a senior figure in the ruling regime, held secret talks with U.S. officials, calling the claims "false and malicious" and accusing unnamed actors of trying to sow divisions within the country's leadership.

In a statement posted on the interim administration's new rapid-fire X account, the government rejected what it described as "malicious information published on social media" alleging covert, conspiratorial conversations between Cabello and officials from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The statement said the reports were intended to undermine Cabello's standing and fracture political leadership.

Desmentimos categóricamente la información malintencionada publicada en las redes sociales sobre supuestas conversaciones secretas conspirativas que buscan la división del alto mando político del país y pretenden socavar el prestigio y la integridad revolucionaria de Diosdado… pic.twitter.com/4bfI42Ftg2 — Miraflores Al Momento (@AlMomento_M) January 18, 2026

The denial followed a Reuters report published over the weekend on the matter. Citing multiple people familiar with the matter, the outlet noted that Trump administration officials had been in discussions with Cabello months before the U.S. operation that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, and that communication continued afterward.

According to the report, U.S. officials warned Cabello against using the security forces under his influence to repress the opposition and discussed sanctions and a U.S. drug-trafficking indictment in which he is named.

Reuters went on to detail that the contacts were viewed by Washington as critical to maintaining stability in Venezuela following Maduro's removal, given Cabello's influence over the intelligence services, police and armed forces. The White House and Venezuela's government did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment at the time.

Cabello has nevertheless publicly adopted a defiant tone toward Washington since Maduro's capture. Speaking at a political rally earlier this month, he said that those who believed Maduro's removal would end the ruling movement "don't know these people," adding, "We lost Chávez, but we'll bring Nicolás back."

In separate remarks last week, Cabello described Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as having been "kidnapped" during the U.S. operation and said efforts to reopen diplomatic missions between Caracas and Washington were focused on ensuring their safety and eventual return. "That is the fundamental objective," he said during a press conference broadcast on state television.

Cabello is currently sanctioned by the U.S. which has a $25 million reward for information leading to his arrest.