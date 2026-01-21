Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum justified the decision to extradite 37 cartel operatives to the United States, saying that its main goal is looking out for the country's interests.

Speaking during her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said the development is a result of work conducted by "bilateral understanding groups" and it "answers to a request from the Department of Justice."

"It is very important to clarify that the decision made at the National Security Council is analyzed and, first and foremost, seeks what is convenient for Mexico," she added. "It is a sovereign decision and analyzed based on security policy considerations."

The country announced on Wednesday the extradition, the third such operation under the Sheinbaum administration.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch announced in a social media publication that 37 people have been sent to the United States.

He noted that the people "represented a real threat to the country's security" and the extraditions were carried "in accordance with the National Security Law and under mechanisms of bilateral cooperation with full respect for national sovereignty."

"Said people were taken to the cities of Washington, Houston, New York, Pennsylvania, San Antonio and San Diego aboard seven Air Force planes. With this move, 92 high-impact criminals have been sent to the U.S. under this administration. They won't generate violence in our country anymore," he added.

Noticias Telemundo noted that those extradited include operatives of the Sinaloa, Beltran Leyva, Jalisco, Noreste and Zetas cartels. The transport includes a promise to not pursue the death penalty.

Previous extraditions took place in February and August last year. Among the 26 handed in August included Abigael Gonzalez Valencia, a leader of "Los Cuinis," a group closely aligned with notorious cartel Jalisco New Generation, or CJNG. Another defendant, Roberto Salazar, is wanted in connection with the 2008 killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy. Other prominent figures have ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and other drug trafficking groups. Moreover, 29 people were part of the first group that were extradited to the U.S.

Relations between the U.S. and Mexico have been tense as of late, particularly due to President Donald Trump's insistence of sending troops into the neighboring country to fight against cartels. Sheinbaum has repeatedly rejected the possibility, most recently in a phone call this month.