Mexico announced the extradition of dozens more cartel operatives to the United States, the third such operation under the presidency of Claudia Sheinbaum.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch announced in a social media publication that 37 people have been sent to the United States.

He noted that the people "represented a real threat to the country's security" and the extraditions were carried "in accordance with the National Security Law and under mechanisms of bilateral cooperation with full respect for national sovereignty."

Esta mañana el @GabSeguridadMX trasladó a Estados Unidos a 37 operadores de organizaciones criminales que representaban una amenaza real para la seguridad del país.

La acción se ejecutó conforme a la Ley de Seguridad Nacional y bajo mecanismos de cooperación bilateral, con pleno… pic.twitter.com/rBqfVvIIDZ — Omar H Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) January 20, 2026

"Said people were taken to the cities of Washington, Houston, New York, Pennsylvania, San Antonio and San Diego aboard seven Air Force planes. With this move, 92 high-impact criminals have been sent to the U.S. under this administration. They won't generate violence in our country anymore," he added.

Noticias Telemundo noted that those extradited include operatives of the Sinaloa, Beltran Leyva, Jalisco, Noreste and Zetas cartels. The transport includes a promise to not pursue the death penalty.

Previous extraditions took place in February and August last year. Among the 26 handed in August included Abigael Gonzalez Valencia, a leader of "Los Cuinis," a group closely aligned with notorious cartel Jalisco New Generation, or CJNG. Another defendant, Roberto Salazar, is wanted in connection with the 2008 killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy. Other prominent figures have ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and other drug trafficking groups. Moreover, 29 people were part of the first group that were extradited to the U.S.

Relations between the U.S. and Mexico have been tense as of late, particularly due to President Donald Trump's insistence of sending troops into the neighboring country to fight against cartels. Sheinbaum has repeatedly rejected the possibility, most recently in a phone call this month.

She said that, asides from rejecting allowing U.S. troops in the country, she told Trump that organized crime can't be equated to terrorism and Mexico rejects any action that amounts to an intervention in the country.

"He understood, he was very kind," Sheinbaum said during a passage of the conference. She added that Trump recognized her administration's work in matters of security but noted that more can be done. "What's important is continue maintaining respect and collaboration," Sheinbaum added.