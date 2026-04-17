Colombian President Gustavo Petro has proposed a temporary "co-governance" arrangement between Venezuela's ruling chavista movement and opposition forces as a pathway toward democratic elections, arguing that both sides should share power for a limited period to rebuild trust after years of political conflict.

Speaking during a public appearance in Spain, Petro said Venezuela's factions "have to co-govern for a time to build confidence," suggesting a transition period of "one or two years" that could ultimately lead to "truly free elections."

He framed the proposal as a pragmatic step to reduce tensions and create conditions for a credible electoral process following the capture of Nicolás Maduro earlier this year.

Petro's plan centers on a joint administration involving the interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez and opposition groups. According to the Colombian leader, such an arrangement would allow both sides to "generate trust" before returning to the ballot box.

He also warned that holding elections under current conditions—particularly without lifting international sanctions—would amount to "extortion," arguing that recent votes were not free because opposition candidates were unable to participate fully.

The proposal reflects broader concerns about political instability in Venezuela, which Petro linked to structural economic factors. "Oil is the curse of Venezuela," he said, arguing that dependence on hydrocarbons has undermined the country's sovereignty and contributed to its long-running crisis. He added that moving away from an oil-based economy could help restore political and economic autonomy.

Petro also acknowledged fears within Venezuela about a potential return of opposition leader María Corina Machado, suggesting that concerns over possible political retaliation have deepened mistrust between factions. Building confidence through a shared government, he argued, could ease those fears and prevent further polarization.

The Colombian president confirmed he will travel to Caracas on April 24 to meet with interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, signaling a willingness to engage directly with Venezuelan authorities as part of ongoing regional efforts to stabilize the country. "If Muhammad does not come to me, I go to the mountain," he said, describing his decision to pursue talks in person.

Petro's proposal comes amid heightened international attention on Venezuela's future governance model and ongoing debates over how to balance political transition, economic recovery, and democratic legitimacy. While he emphasized that he is not aligned with Maduro, Petro reiterated that any durable solution must involve dialogue between all parties and a negotiated path toward elections.