Cuba's government accused the United States of using humanitarian assistance as a tool of "political manipulation," responding to Washington's decision to send hurricane relief to the island without coordinating with Cuban authorities.

In a statement issued by the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Havana said the U.S. was exploiting the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa "for opportunistic purposes and political manipulation," arguing that what Washington presented as a humanitarian gesture was being carried out unilaterally and without official communication with the Cuban government.

The ministry said 77 days had passed since the storm struck before the United States publicly announced that some aid would arrive in Cuba, and said the information came through the Cuban Catholic Church rather than diplomatic channels.

The statement also said that Cuba does not oppose assistance from foreign governments or organizations, provided it benefits the population and is not used to "profit politically under the disguise of a humanitarian gesture." The ministry added that all aid entering the country is typically organized and distributed through state authorities, with the participation of organizations such as the Catholic Church, and stressed that the donation was accepted without conditions as a gesture from the American people.

U.S. officials, however, rejected the accusation. Speaking at a virtual press briefing on Thursday, Acting Under Secretary of State for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom Jeremy Lewin said Washington deliberately avoided consulting Cuban authorities and would never provide aid directly to what he described as the regime, as CBS News reports.

"There's nothing political about cans of tuna and rice and beans and pasta," Lewin said. "That is humanitarian aid at its core."

Lewin said the $3 million assistance package was coordinated with the Catholic Church in Cuba to ensure it reached civilians directly, adding that the delay in delivery was due to logistical arrangements with church partners. U.S. officials said flights carrying food, hygiene kits and water had already arrived in eastern Cuba, with additional shipments scheduled by air and sea in the coming weeks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the aid on Wednesday, saying the United States was working with the Catholic Church "to ensure aid reaches the Cuban people directly – not the illegitimate regime." He said the Trump administration "stands with the Cuban people."