California Gov. Gavin Newsom said European leaders have "been played" by President Donald Trump, arguing that their approach to dealing with the U.S. president has left them exposed as tensions rise between Washington and its allies, particularly over the former's intention to take over Greenland.

"Europeans should decide for themselves what to do, but one thing they can't do is what they've been doing, and they've been played," Newsom told reporters Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, according to video shared by journalists covering the World Economic Forum. "This guy's playing folks for fools, and it's embarrassing."

California Governor Gavin Newsom tells Europeans "they’ve been played" by Trump.

Heading into the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos he says Europeans "need to stand tall, stand firm, stand united!"

"This is not diplomacy, it‘s stupidity!"

Newsom made the remarks ahead of Trump's scheduled appearance at the annual forum, where global leaders and executives have been grappling with the fallout from Trump's renewed threats of tariffs and his push to assert U.S. control over Greenland.

Trump has framed those moves as matters of national security, while European officials have warned they could destabilize trade and diplomatic relations.

In a separate exchange with reporters at Davos, Newsom urged European leaders to show greater resolve in their dealings with Trump. "It's time to stand tall and firm and have a backbone," he said, accusing some leaders of being publicly critical of Trump while privately seeking accommodation. "People are talking behind his back, and then meanwhile they're sucking up to him. It's embarrassing."

Gavin Newsom(Governor California): "I can't take this complicity... I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders... this is pathetic..." pic.twitter.com/XLkraXXBkv — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 20, 2026

Newsom also pointed to Trump's recent use of artificial intelligence–generated images shared on social media, depicting Greenland, Canada and Venezuela as part of the United States, as evidence of what he called deliberate provocation. According to Newsom, those tactics reflect a calculated strategy rather than impulsive behavior. "He's very intentional," the governor said, while warning that continued appeasement would only reinforce Trump's leverage.

Trump is set to address the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, as European leaders weigh potential responses to his trade and foreign policy threats.