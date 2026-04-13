Immigration enforcement under the Trump administration is tightening labor supply in some of the lowest-paid jobs in the U.S. restaurant industry, with operators warning that critical roles such as dishwashing are becoming harder to fill even as demand remains high, as a new Wall Street Journal report has revealed.

At a First Watch restaurant outside Chicago, dishwashers like Beto "Rodrigo" Mejía Fermine and Luciano Vera cycle through stacks of plates, utensils and trays during peak hours, performing work that managers say is essential to daily operations.

"Without them, our operation would cease," general manager Nichole Thomson told WSJ, underscoring the dependence of restaurants on a workforce that is often low-paid and difficult to replace.

The strain reflects broader labor dynamics across the industry. More than 12 million people work in U.S. restaurants and bars, and dishwashing roles—typically paying around $32,500 annually—rank among the least desirable jobs. Yet they are among the most in demand, with tens of thousands of openings advertised last year, according to labor analytics firm Lightcast.

Industry leaders say tougher immigration enforcement has reduced the pool of available workers, particularly as foreign-born employees account for roughly 20% of the sector.

Executives across major chains report similar concerns. Chris Tomasso, chief executive of First Watch, called dishwashing "a difficult position and a critical position," while Darden Restaurants CEO Rick Cardenas said it is his top hiring challenge. Some companies have responded by offering incentives such as meals or profit-sharing, while others have turned to automation, including robotic dishwashers.

The labor squeeze linked to immigration enforcement extends beyond restaurants. Farmers and agricultural groups have warned that tighter enforcement and reduced migration flows are limiting access to workers essential for food production. "Without guest workers, we can't farm," one orchard owner said, reflecting concerns that existing visa programs are insufficient to meet demand.

In hospitality more broadly, labor shortages have coincided with declining tourism and business activity. A report by Unite Here back in February found nearly 98,000 jobs disappeared between late 2024 and 2025, with union officials citing enforcement actions that have discouraged workers from reporting to their jobs. "Many of our members have been afraid to go to work," said Wade Lüneburg of Unite Here.

Advocacy groups say the effects are already visible across the food system, from farms to restaurants. Immigrant workers make up a significant share of these industries, and their reduced presence is contributing to staffing gaps and operational disruptions. "These workers are the backbone of the food chain," said Mark Lauritsen of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

Federal officials have defended enforcement policies as necessary for public safety, arguing that deportations target individuals with criminal records and that domestic workers can fill the gaps. But industry representatives say the reality on the ground is more complex, with fewer applicants for physically demanding, lower-wage roles.