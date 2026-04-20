Israel's military said that a widely circulated photograph showing one of its soldiers damaging a Christian symbol in southern Lebanon was authentic, a confirmation that landed with particular force with Christian communities.

In a statement posted by the Israel Defense Forces, the army said an initial examination found the image did in fact show "an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon," and called the conduct "wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops."

The statement, reflected in the screenshot shared online and matched by subsequent media reports, said the incident was being investigated by the IDF's Northern Command and was being handled through the chain of command. The military also said it would take "appropriate measures" depending on the findings and would work to help restore the damaged statue to its place.

The image, which spread rapidly on social media during the weekend, shows a soldier striking a statue of Jesus that had fallen from a cross.

The IDF is currently examining the reliability of the photograph.

If this is indeed a real, recent picture, these actions do not align with the IDF's values ​​and the behavior expected of IDF soldiers.



The incident will be investigated thoroughly and in depth, and if… pic.twitter.com/xMTtEMp4dS — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) April 19, 2026

The military sought to frame the episode as an individual violation rather than policy, saying it had "no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols," while repeating that its forces are operating in southern Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

That explanation arrived the same day Reuters reported that Israel had for the first time published a map of its new deployment line inside Lebanon, showing Israeli forces operating 5 to 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory and placing dozens of mostly abandoned villages under its control as part of what Israel has described as a buffer zone.

It also established that five Israeli divisions and naval forces are operating south of that line and that Israeli forces have destroyed Lebanese villages in the area, saying the aim is to protect northern Israeli communities from Hezbollah attacks.

According to the report, the latest round of fighting began after Hezbollah opened fire on March 2 in support of Tehran, prompting a broad Israeli offensive that Lebanese authorities say has killed more than 2,100 people and displaced more than 1.2 million. Hezbollah attacks have killed two civilians in Israel, while 15 Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon since March 2, according to Israel.

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For Lebanon's Christians, the photo hit a nerve far beyond one soldier's act. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that thousands of Christians in the southern towns of Rmeich, Ain Ebel and Debel said they were "trapped and terrified" as Israeli military advances nearby triggered the withdrawal of Lebanese troops that had helped shield residents and escort them for food and medicine. "The Lebanese army was our guarantee and gave us strength," priest Fadi Falfil told Reuters. "What's happening to us is that we're caught between a rock and a hard place," he added, describing missiles and rockets crossing overhead.

U.S. ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said last month that Washington had asked Israel to spare Christian border villages from bombing and had "received a promise to that effect," on the condition that Hezbollah fighters did not enter them. Even so, residents told Reuters that shrapnel from interceptions had hit parts of town and that Israeli troops had demolished homes near the border. I