Bolivia's long-running debate over where power should sit has resurfaced again, as politicians and citizens argue whether the seat of government should remain in La Paz, move to the economic hub of Santa Cruz, or "return" to the historic capital Sucre. The new wave of controversy comes amid recurring blockades in La Paz, fresh political tensions, and open calls from regional leaders to rethink how and where the state governs.

How the debate reignited

The current storm was triggered when former Santa Cruz governor Luis Fernando Camacho told President Rodrigo Paz during a national meeting that if attempts were made to oust him, he "has Santa Cruz to govern from," reported a local Bolivia news outlet Correo del Sur. Camacho's offer, made at the "Gran Encuentro Nacional" in Cochabamba at a moment of intense social conflict centered in La Paz, quickly set off a national polemic and reopened the question of where the seat of government should be located.

Soon after, La Paz councilwoman and journalist Casimira Lema said it "would not be a bad idea" to move the seat of government, while stressing that any change must be analyzed by the relevant authorities, according to La Patria. Her comments, coming from a local authority in La Paz itself, gave the debate additional weight and made clear that doubts about the current setup extend beyond Santa Cruz.

Blockades and the "hostage" capital

For years, La Paz has been the epicenter of road blockades and mass mobilizations used by unions and social organizations to pressure the central government. Recent protests promoted by the Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) and other groups have again concentrated in La Paz, with marches and blockades that have severely disrupted daily life and government operations.

Analysis in Bolivian media notes that, crisis after crisis, different sectors have used the ability to paralyze La Paz as a powerful tool to force negotiations, feeding a perception that the country's governance is "hostage" to who can most effectively shut down the seat of power. For many outside the highland capital, this is one of the core reasons to at least discuss moving the seat of government.

Santa Cruz, the economic powerhouse. A political alternative?

Santa Cruz is Bolivia's main economic engine and one of its largest urban centers. Camacho's offer to host the president there "to govern" if La Paz remains blocked reflects a longstanding aspiration among some "Cruceño" elites to match the country's political geography to its economic reality.

Amid the latest crisis, the Departmental Legislative Assembly of Santa Cruz, led by María René Álvarez, formally urged President Paz to activate constitutional mechanisms to confront the social conflict and ensure the Constitution is enforced when groups undermine it reported El Deber. This institutional push underscores Santa Cruz's claim not only as an economic powerhouse, but also as a defender of constitutional order in the face of recurrent blockades.

Sucre: historic capital and "return home"

Sucre represents another axis of the debate: history and constitutional symbolism. Civic leaders from Chuquisaca insist that Sucre, as the constitutional capital where the republic was born, should recover the seat of government it once hosted. In response to Camacho's remarks, the Civic Committee of Chuquisaca declared that Sucre has "all the conditions" for the Executive to "return home."

Committee leaders have announced that they will formally present a proposal to President Paz for the seat of government to return to Sucre on a definitive basis, saying they will "never renounce" what they see as their historic right. For Sucre's advocates, the current crisis is an opportunity to correct what they view as a long-standing imbalance in favor of La Paz.

Strong resistance from La Paz and El Alto

Authorities and social organizations in La Paz and El Alto have reacted sharply against any hint of relocation. La Paz figures cited in national coverage warned that there is a "dream" among some sectors that they will "never allow," referring to proposals to move the seat of government.

For many in the metropolitan area, La Paz is not only a political center but also a key space for social mobilization, and they fear that moving institutions would weaken their capacity to influence national decisions.

A polarized and still-open question

The institutional gridlock comes at a critical juncture for President Rodrigo Paz, who assumed office on November 8, 2025, after winning a historic runoff election that ended two decades of Movement for Socialism (MAS) rule. Paz inherited a country trapped in its worst economic and fuel crisis in decades, characterized by dwindling gas reserves, soaring inflation, and intense social polarization. While the new president has consistently emphasized a "dialogue first" approach to governance, the ongoing unrest has raised difficult questions: when a country is as deeply and historically divided as Bolivia, can consensus truly be reached through talk alone, or are more assertive constitutional measures required to maintain order?