Brazilian fitness influencer and triathlete Mara Flávia Araújo has died at 38 after drowning during the swim portion of IRONMAN Texas in The Woodlands, authorities said Monday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Araújo, who was from Brazil, died while competing in the event and said preliminary findings indicate she drowned. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

The tragedy unfolded during the opening leg of one of the sport's most punishing endurance races. IRONMAN Texas begins with a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Woodlands, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and a full marathon. Officials said emergency responders were called after a swimmer went missing in the water. Her body was later recovered near North Shore Park. Local reports said low visibility complicated the rescue effort.

In a statement, IRONMAN organizers said, "We are saddened to confirm the death of a race participant during the swim portion of today's IRONMAN Texas triathlon." The organization added that it was offering support to her loved ones and thanked first responders for their assistance.

The sheriff's office was similarly direct in its official update, saying a participant in the race "has drowned while participating in the swim portion of the event." It added that once the athlete was confirmed dead, investigators opened a standard drowning inquiry through the department's Major Crimes unit.

Araújo had built a strong online following in Brazil through fitness and endurance content, with more than 60,000 Instagram followers, and was known in the triathlon community for documenting her training and races. Several outlets, including People and local Texas media, reported that she had previously worked as a journalist before shifting into fitness full time.

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Her death quickly reverberated beyond Texas because she was more than a race participant. She had become a recognizable figure for followers who saw her as part athlete, part motivator and part lifestyle creator. Coverage in U.S. and Brazilian-linked reports described her as an experienced endurance competitor with a devoted audience online and a visible presence in the triathlon world.

The case has also reignited attention on the risks of the swim leg in long-distance triathlons, often considered the most dangerous portion of the event because of crowding, open water conditions and visibility challenges. Houston-area coverage noted that another death occurred during the swim portion of the same race in 2017.

For now, investigators have not publicly released additional details about what led to Araújo's drowning. What is clear is that a race built around resilience and endurance ended in heartbreak. Mara Flávia arrived in Texas as a competitor and inspiration to thousands online. She left behind a grieving family, a shaken community and a final reminder of how unforgiving even the most celebrated athletic stages can be.