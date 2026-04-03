TikTok removed the account of Israeli ultranationalist influencer Roi Star after determining that his content violated the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment, and violent behavior, according to reports confirmed by the company.

The decision follows the circulation of several videos filmed in the occupied West Bank, where Star appeared confronting activists, including Israeli and international volunteers. In one widely shared clip, he is seen entering a residential space used by activists in the Jordan Valley and deploying pepper spray during a confrontation.

The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting calls for action against his account.

According to The Guardian, TikTok said the removal was based on violations of its community guidelines, which prohibit threats, harassment, and content that promotes or glorifies violence. A spokesperson for the company reiterated that TikTok does not allow "violent or hateful individuals" to maintain a presence on the platform, particularly when their content contributes to real-world harm.

Roi Star, who has built a following online through nationalist messaging and confrontational activism, has been associated with pro-settlement movements in the West Bank. His content often includes interactions with Palestinians and left-leaning activists, framed through a hardline ideological lens that critics say escalates tensions in already volatile areas.

@i24news.he "אלה אנשים שמצאו תירוץ להיות אלימים": כוכב הרשת חושף את פרצופם האמיתי של שונאי ישראל רועי סטאר בריאיון לאלירז שדה, מתוך מדברים חדשות, ראשון עד חמישי ערוץ 15 בשלט @אלירז שדה ♬ original sound - i24NEWS HE

In past videos, Star has made statements asserting Israeli sovereignty over contested territories and has used inflammatory language toward Palestinians and activists. In response to criticism, he has defended his actions as self-defense and dismissed some of his remarks as exaggerated or performative.

The controversy highlights the growing role of social media in documenting and amplifying conflict in the region. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X have become central to shaping narratives around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, often blurring the line between activism, journalism, and provocation.

Read more Talarico Campaign Adviser Says 'Faith and Family and Jobs' Message Helped Win Latino Voters in Texas Primary Victory Talarico Campaign Adviser Says 'Faith and Family and Jobs' Message Helped Win Latino Voters in Texas Primary Victory

TikTok has faced increasing scrutiny over how it moderates content tied to geopolitical conflicts. Since the escalation of violence following the October 2023 attacks, the company has expanded enforcement of its hate speech and misinformation policies. According to its transparency updates, millions of videos related to the conflict have been removed globally for violating guidelines.

Human rights experts warn that viral content like Star's videos is not just online rhetoric but can contribute to real-world consequences. Analysts who study digital extremism say the combination of algorithm-driven visibility and emotionally charged content can accelerate polarization and, in some cases, incite violence.

The case also raises broader questions about consistency across platforms. While TikTok acted decisively, similar content has remained available on other social media networks, fueling criticism about uneven enforcement standards in the tech industry.

As social media companies continue to navigate the balance between free expression and safety, the removal of Roi Star's account underscores a shifting landscape where online behavior, especially in conflict zones, carries increasing consequences.