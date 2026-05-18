Venezuela Fury, the 16-year-old daughter of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and reality TV personality Paris Fury, married her teenage boyfriend Noah Price this weekend in a private ceremony that quickly turned into a viral celebrity family moment and a flashpoint in a wider debate over young marriages.

The couple wed Saturday, May 16, at the Royal Chapel of St. John on the Isle of Man, according to People, which reported that Price is 18 and an amateur boxer. The ceremony was attended by members of both families, including Tyson and Paris Fury, who have publicly supported their eldest daughter's relationship.

Photos and videos from the event spread quickly across social media, where the wedding drew both fascination and criticism because of Venezuela's age. The couple got engaged at her 16th birthday party in 2025 and later shared wedding-related posts online, including images of their rings after the ceremony.

The wedding had all the visual drama expected from Britain's most famous boxing family. Venezuela wore a white lace fishtail gown with a reported 50-foot train, a look made even more viral by her choice of Crocs. Reports said the ceremony included 18 bridesmaids, among them younger relatives from the Fury family.

The bride walked down the aisle with an entourage of 18 bridesmaids, including younger sisters Valencia and Athena and little cousin Bambi Fury, while wearing a dramatic lace fishtail gown with a reported 50-foot train.

Hidden underneath the massive dress, however, were white Crocs, a comfort-first choice Venezuela had openly defended before the ceremony, saying she wanted to be comfortable and was already tall enough. The unusual bridal footwear quickly became one of the most talked-about moments online, with TikTok and Instagram users split between calling the look iconic and completely chaotic.

The New York Post reported that the church was closed to the public but that the wedding was filmed for the family's Netflix series At Home With The Furys. The outlet also noted that the Isle of Man allows marriage at 16 with parental approval, a legal distinction that became central to the online debate after the images circulated.

The marriage comes as the Fury family continues to live much of its private life in public. Tyson Fury, one of boxing's most recognizable figures, has often spoken about his family and his Irish Traveller background, while Paris Fury has built her own public profile through television, books and social media. Their children have appeared alongside them in At Home With The Furys, making Venezuela familiar to fans before her wedding became international tabloid news.

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Paris has defended her daughter's readiness for marriage, comparing Venezuela's path to her own early relationship with Tyson. Paris and Tyson met as teenagers and married in 2008.

Still, the reaction online was immediate and divided. Supporters framed the ceremony as a family-approved union within the couple's community and traditions. Critics questioned whether a 16-year-old should marry, even legally, and whether the visibility of the Fury family intensified pressure on a private teenage milestone.

The debate also exposed a legal gap that many international readers may not realize exists. England and Wales raised the minimum marriage age to 18 in 2023, eliminating parental consent exceptions for 16- and 17-year-olds. But Manx Radio reported at the time that the Isle of Man had not made the same change and still allowed marriage at 16 with parental consent.

For the Fury family, the ceremony appeared to be framed as a celebration. For the public, it became something more complicated: a viral wedding, a celebrity family spectacle and a reminder that laws around teen marriage still differ sharply across jurisdictions.

Venezuela and Price have not publicly addressed the backlash in detail. Their first posts as newlyweds, however, made clear that the young couple was aware the world was watching.