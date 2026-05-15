A new civil lawsuit filed in Texas has placed Ramón Ayala and his legendary norteño group under renewed scrutiny after former employees accused his son, Ramón Ayala Jr., of sexual harassment, abuse of power, and inappropriate conduct during U.S. tours.

The lawsuit, filed in Hidalgo County, Texas, alleges that Ramón Ayala Jr. engaged in repeated acts of sexual misconduct against former members and employees connected to Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte, according to reports from Infobae México and other outlets. The legal action was presented by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, whose firm has already filed earlier complaints tied to the same allegations.

According to the complaint, three former collaborators accused Ayala Jr. of creating a hostile and sexually charged work environment during tours between 2024 and 2025. The alleged incidents reportedly took place on tour buses and other work-related spaces connected to the band's operations.

One of the plaintiffs, former bassist Eliud González, alleged during a press conference that the behavior was constant and involved intimidation and humiliation. Attorneys representing the accusers claim to possess photographs and videos allegedly documenting some of the incidents, although the materials have not been publicly released.

The new filing expands on legal proceedings that began earlier this year. In February, a separate lawsuit seeking more than $25 million in damages accused Ramón Ayala Jr. of repeated sexual assault and harassment against a male employee identified as "John Doe #1." Court documents cited by Texas media outlets alleged non-consensual sexual conduct, public nudity, degrading behavior, and drug use while on tour.

The lawsuits also name Ramón Ayala, his touring organization, and associated companies as defendants, arguing they allegedly knew about the conduct and failed to stop it.

Attorneys representing the Ayala family have denied wrongdoing. In statements reported by media outlets in Texas, defense lawyers characterized the alleged behavior as "horseplay" and compared the atmosphere during tours to the crude humor seen on shows like Jackass.

Ramón Ayala, widely known across Latin America and the United States as "El Rey del Acordeón," also released a statement rejecting the accusations and accusing critics of trying to damage the legacy of his group. According to Infobae México, the musician said his legal team is already handling the matter and that he would avoid public interviews while the litigation continues.

So far, Ramón Ayala Jr. has not issued an extensive public statement independently responding to the latest allegations.

The legal battle has shaken one of the most recognizable dynasties in regional Mexican music. Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte has been a cornerstone of norteño music for decades, with a strong fanbase across Mexico and the Latino community in the United States.

No criminal charges have been announced at this time. The lawsuits remain civil proceedings in Texas court.