President Donald Trump scored an important legal delay Tuesday when a federal appeals court temporarily blocked E. Jean Carroll from collecting the $83.3 million defamation judgment she won against him, but the ruling also ensures the case will continue hanging over his presidency for months and possibly years.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted Trump's request to pause enforcement of the judgment while his appeal moves forward, reported the Associated Press. The order means Carroll cannot yet seize assets or force payment even though the jury verdict against Trump still stands.

The political significance of the decision is not that Trump escaped the verdict, because it's still there, valid and compulsory. However, the case has become a slow-moving legal shadow over a sitting president already juggling multiple legal and political crises. In the meantime, the money itself may continue growing.

Under federal law, civil judgments generally accumulate post-judgment interest while appeals are pending. That means the final amount Trump could eventually owe Carroll may rise substantially depending on how long the appeals process lasts. Legal experts have noted in past analyses of the case that interest alone can add millions to large judgments over time.

The original verdict came in January 2024, when a Manhattan jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s. Jurors concluded Trump continued attacking Carroll even after another federal jury had already found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a separate civil trial.

Tuesday's appeals court order effectively freezes the financial consequences while the broader constitutional and political fight continues.

Trump's lawyers argue the damages were wildly excessive and violated his free speech rights. They have also challenged evidentiary rulings made during the trial, including testimony related to the earlier verdict finding Trump liable for sexual abuse.

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But Carroll's legal team has argued that Trump's repeated public attacks justified the massive punitive damages because he used one of the world's largest political platforms to continue discrediting her after already being found liable.

The appeals process could take many months, potentially stretching deep into Trump's presidency. That timeline matters because the case has evolved beyond a simple civil dispute. It has become one of the few legal matters in which juries directly rejected Trump's public narrative twice.

The delay also allows Trump to avoid a highly uncomfortable financial and political spectacle: a sitting president potentially facing aggressive collection efforts tied to a sexual abuse-related defamation case.

The ruling arrives at a moment when Trump is already confronting political backlash over inflation, the Iran war and ethics questions surrounding spending and donor influence. A forced payment of more than $83 million could have created another destabilizing storyline, especially as Democrats continue portraying the Carroll verdict as evidence of Trump's conduct toward women.