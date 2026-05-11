President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News, accusing the conservative network of undermining Republicans after it aired Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California and claiming that MAGA voters "hate Fox" because the channel gives airtime to liberal politicians and commentators.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump attacked Khanna, Fox News anchor Jacqui Heinrich, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Bill Maher, arguing that the network allows Democrats to speak without enough pushback. "This is why MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the party, hate Fox," Trump wrote on Sunday, adding that it is "hard to win elections like this."

The post came after Khanna appeared on Fox News and discussed Trump's China policy. Mediaite reported that Khanna told Heinrich that Trump needed to make clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that China should stop investing in manufacturing in the United States.

Trump's anger appeared focused less on the substance of Khanna's remarks than on Fox's decision to put him on the air. He called Khanna "a wolf in sheep's clothing" and accused him of lying, while also criticizing Heinrich for what he described as a lack of "pushback" or "competent rebuttal."

You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna, "a wolf in sheep's clothing," LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an anchor, in this case, Jacqui Heinrich, the entire Common Sense dialogue that has been going on all day at Fox is completely obliterated! Why would Fox put SCUM like this on, or others, such as Low Rated Bill Maher, who gains "credibility" by constant referral to him as though he were a Liberal source of "Wisdom," or very Low IQ Hakeem Jeffries, who considers the Supreme Court "illegitimate," and probably hates our Country. No matter how "Fair and Balanced" the day's News at Fox may be, the end result is destroyed by professional Liars, Conmen, and Liberal, Crooked Politicians. This is why MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the Party, hate Fox, despite the wonderful contributions made by so many of their great anchors and commentators. Hard to win Elections like this! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The attack marked the latest escalation in Trump's increasingly public feud with the network that has long been central to conservative media.

Heinrich has been a repeated target. Trump criticized her earlier this year after she guest-hosted a Fox Sunday program, saying she "should be working for CNN, not Fox." During that show, Heinrich questioned Trump's decision to host a Tesla display outside the White House and pressed a Trump official on whether the president was being "played" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Her profile inside Washington has risen despite the attacks. The Washington Post reported that Heinrich, a senior White House correspondent, has earned respect from other White House journalists for challenging Republican officials and policies while working at a network with a conservative audience. She is also expected to serve as president of the White House Correspondents' Association in 2027.

Read more Bill O'Reilly is Latest Conservative Figure to Cite 'Anger' in Trump Base Over Iran: 'Got to Move it or Midterms Are Lost' Bill O'Reilly is Latest Conservative Figure to Cite 'Anger' in Trump Base Over Iran: 'Got to Move it or Midterms Are Lost'

The tension exposes a recurring problem for Fox News. The network remains deeply influential with Republican voters, but Trump's base often punishes even modest dissent from anchors or reporters who challenge him. The result is a strange media power struggle in which Trump both depends on Fox's reach and attacks it whenever the network gives space to critics.

Trump's attack ended with a blunt election warning. If Fox continues airing Democrats and critics, he suggested, Republicans will pay the price. The irony is that the president's latest target was not CNN, MSNBC or a liberal outlet. It was Fox News, the media empire that helped build the modern MAGA era, and now finds itself under fire from the movement's leader.