Nearly 80 children have reportedly been harmed by tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd-control tactics during immigration enforcement operations tied to President Donald Trump's crackdown on undocumented migration, according to a new ProPublica investigation examining the growing impact of federal raids on minors and mixed-status families.

The report documents at least 79 children who were exposed to chemical agents or otherwise injured during immigration-related operations in recent months. Some suffered respiratory distress, vomiting, skin irritation or panic attacks after federal agents used tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices near homes, vehicles and neighborhoods where children were present, according to the investigation.

ProPublica reported that many of the incidents occurred during fast-moving raids involving heavily armed agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies assisting immigration enforcement efforts. Attorneys and advocacy groups told the outlet that children have increasingly become collateral victims of tactics typically associated with high-risk law enforcement operations.

"These are children who are being traumatized in the course of immigration enforcement," one advocate told ProPublica, arguing that the operations are producing long-term psychological harm in addition to physical injuries.

The findings add to broader scrutiny over how Trump's immigration policies are affecting children during his second term. Earlier this month, reporting revealed that ICE hired federal contractor MVM Inc. to assist in locating undocumented migrant children released from government custody. The company faced criticism back in 2018 for housing immigrant children inside vacant offices building with dark windows, no kitchen and limited bathroom facilities during the Trump administration's family separation policy.

The Department of Homeland Security has defended the initiative, saying the program is focused on "safety and wellness checks" to ensure children are not being trafficked or abused. But immigration attorneys and advocacy groups have argued the effort could also be used to locate families for deportation proceedings.

The ProPublica findings also follow previous reporting that more than 11,000 parents of U.S.-citizen children were detained by ICE during the first seven months of Trump's second term. Advocacy groups say the pace of arrests and deportations has made it increasingly difficult for families to remain together during immigration proceedings.

The administration has continued to defend its broader enforcement strategy as necessary to deter unlawful migration and combat transnational criminal networks. Trump officials have repeatedly argued that stricter immigration enforcement is essential for border security.