White House border czar Tom Homan dismissed criticism from within President Trump's base that the administration is retreating from its deportation agenda, telling a border security conference Tuesday that "mass deportations are coming" and warning jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities that they will see more enforcement.

"For the people out there saying 'President Trump's getting weak on mass deportation,' you don't know what the hell you're talking about," Homan said at the Border Security Expo in Phoenix, calling those critics "keyboard warriors."

Homan said he had spoken earlier in the day with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin about enforcement plans for the coming months. "You ain't seen shit yet," he said. "This year will be a good year. Mass deportations are coming."

His comments, reported by CNN, come as the administration seeks to recalibrate how it presents immigration enforcement after large-scale operations in cities including Minneapolis drew public backlash.

Homan was eventually sent to Minneapolis to wind down Operation Metro Surge, replacing Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, who had overseen the deployment. At the time, Homan said Trump had agreed to conclude the surge after a reduction in enforcement targets and improved coordination with state and local officials. Still, he rejected the idea that the administration was backing away from its broader goal.

In an interview with CBS News, also on Tuesday, Homan acknowledged problems with the Minneapolis operation. "Things weren't perfect. We addressed it. We fixed it," he said. He said the administration can pursue mass deportations "in a smarter way," focusing more on targeted operations against people with criminal records.

But Homan made clear in the Phoenix event that the shift does not mean undocumented immigrants without criminal records are exempt. He said criminal and public safety threats "have to be the priority," but added, "I don't care how long you've been here, if you're here illegally, entered this country illegally, you cheated."

He added that 35% to 40% of undocumented immigrants arrested during Trump's second term have had no criminal record, arguing those arrests are necessary to "send a message to the whole world."

He also warned states and cities with sanctuary-style policies that federal officers would be deployed in larger numbers. "We're going to flood the zone," Homan said. "You're going to see more ICE agents [than] you ever seen before." In those areas, he said, collateral arrests would increase.