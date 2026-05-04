Madonna turned the 2026 Met Gala carpet into a gothic surrealist procession in a custom Saint Laurent look by Anthony Vaccarello, inspired by Leonora Carrington's painting The Temptation of St. Anthony. Fragment II. She wore a black, funeral-like gown with a sheer violet cape carried by seven attendants in pastel lingerie-like dresses and translucent blindfolds, creating a star-shaped tableau around her.

The most theatrical detail was the ship-shaped headpiece, complete with mast and sails, partly veiled under the cape, which she paired with a golden horn, platform boots, bleached brows and dark braided hair. It was witchy, strange and very Madonna, less red carpet arrival than performance art.

It was one of the most memorable outfits of the night, but it wasn't the only one. From Rihanna becoming, once again, the queen of the biggest night in fashion, together with A$ap Rocky.

Bad Bunny became an 83-year-old man, Heidi Klum transformed into a classic statue, and Beyoncé returned to the MET Gala after 10 years. The steps of the Metropolitan Museum in New York City witnessed some important moments this May 4th.

Yvy Blue Carter debuted in the Met Gala looking like a vision in white, together with mom Beyonce and dad Jay-Z.

RiRi arrived late, as tradition demands, and turned the 2026 Met Gala into a metallic spectacle in a custom Maison Margiela Couture gown by Glenn Martens. The look mixed a silver, jewel-covered dress with a high neckline, slim skirt and sculptural cape that framed her body almost like a painting, tying directly into the night's Costume Art theme. She finished it with diamond rings, a silver headpiece, metallic curls and gold-toned makeup from Fenty Beauty, while A$AP Rocky walked beside her in a contrasting pink robe over a classic suit. It was less "red carpet look" than Rihanna reminding everyone she operates on Met Gala time, and usually wins it.

Kendall Jenner finally achieved her goal of being the best dressed of the night as a modern Grecian statue in a custom GapStudio gown by Zac Posen, inspired by the Winged Victory of Samothrace. The look began as a classic white Gap T-shirt and was transformed into a cream, draped, sculptural gown with a molded leather bodice, chiffon and organza details meant to evoke wet marble. Styled with Buccellati jewelry, including a pendant worn backward, the dress played directly into the night's Costume Art theme, turning one of fashion's most basic pieces into a high-art red carpet statement

Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala after a decade away and did it as a co-chair, wearing a custom Olivier Rousteing look built around the body itself. The sheer, crystal-covered gown traced a skeleton motif across her frame, paired with a dramatic blue-and-white feathered cape, a jeweled headpiece, Chopard diamonds and long curls. The look fit the 2026 dress code, "Fashion Is Art," and the Costume Institute's Costume Art exhibition, turning anatomy into spectacle. She arrived with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, making the night feel as much like a family fashion statement as a major Beyoncé red carpet comeback.

Chase Infiniti made her Met Gala debut in a custom Thom Browne gown inspired by the Venus de Milo, turning classical sculpture into a riot of color. The dress was covered in more than 1 million sequins and silk fringe in over 600 shades, creating a trompe l'oeil effect that looked almost painted onto the body. The result fit the 2026 theme, "Fashion Is Art," with a floor-length silhouette that nodded to antiquity while feeling completely modern. It was a true arrival moment for the One Battle After Another actress, who used her first Met steps to look less like a newcomer and more like someone fashion people will be watching very closely.

Heidi Klum took the 2026 Met Gala theme Costume Art literally, arriving as a living sculpture in a custom Mike Marino look inspired by classical veiled statues, including The Veiled Vestal and Veiled Christ. The head-to-toe pewter ensemble used foam and latex fabric to mimic draped stone, with her face, hands and feet printed into the design so she appeared almost carved from marble. The look sparked confusion online, with some viewers saying it looked AI-generated, but it was very real and very on-brand for Klum, who turned the Met steps into another one of her full-body transformation moments

Sarah Paulson arrived at the 2026 Met Gala in a custom gray tulle gown by Matières Fécales, pairing the look with white opera gloves, Boucheron jewelry and the night's most pointed accessory: a blindfold designed like a $1 bill. The piece had small holes so she could see through it, but its message was intentionally blunt. Paulson reportedly said the currency-as-mask was meant to represent "the one percent," turning the Fashion Is Art dress code into a critique of wealth, visibility and spectacle on fashion's most expensive carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter delivered one of the most conceptually sharp looks of the 2026 Met Gala, wearing a custom Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson constructed with actual strips of film from the 1954 movie Sabrina, originally starring Audrey Hepburn.

The dress featured a high-neck halter silhouette with a sheer, crystal-embellished skirt, a thigh-high slit and a trailing bustle, all built around the literal film reels that wrapped her body like a moving archive of cinema. Her styling leaned fully into Old Hollywood, with sculpted curls, soft glam makeup and a jeweled headpiece that subtly referenced her own name, turning the look into a layered play on identity, film and fame.

The result was one of the clearest interpretations of the night's Fashion Is Art theme. Carpenter didn't just reference art, she wore it, quite literally, transforming celluloid into couture and positioning herself as both subject and medium.

Bad Bunny, made his mark on the 2026 Met Galared carpet tonight, arriving not in costume but in concept, appearing as an aged version of himself, imagining what he would look like 50 years from now. The look is a direct response to this year's Costume Institute exhibition theme, The Aging Body, curated by Andrew Bolton. Benito leaned into it fully, using his platform at one of the world's most watched cultural moments to confront time and identity on his own terms.

The hyper-realistic prosthetic transformation was created by Mike Marino, one of the most celebrated prosthetic makeup artists in the world. Every wrinkle, line and detail was hand-sculpted after a deep conversation between Marino and Benito about how the passage of time may actually affect his face, neck and hands. The result is not theatrical, it is a genuine, considered reflection on what aging looks like and what it means.