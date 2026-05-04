Bad Bunny did not arrive at the 2026 Met Gala trying to look timeless. He arrived looking like time had caught up with him, and then some.

His Zara costume look was completed with gray hair, prosthetic wrinkles, sun spots, a cane and a black tuxedo. Asked how long the transformation took, Bad Bunny joked on the carpet that it took "53 years."

The answer was funny, but the look was not random. The transformation was created by makeup artist Mike Marino, known for his highly realistic prosthetic work, including some of Heidi Klum's elaborate Halloween transformations and Colin Farrell's insane makeup as The Penguin. Marino hand-sculpted the wrinkles, sagging skin, and sun spots after speaking with Bad Bunny about how time might change his face, neck, and hands.

The result made the 32-year-old artist nearly unrecognizable. GQ noted that only his eyes gave him away. The illusion was completed with snowy gray hair, a gold-handled cane and a deliberate walk up the Met steps.

Bad Bunny told red carpet host La La Anthony that trying something different is part of his life. "I hope it looks good," he said, according to GQ.

The look tied directly into the 2026 Met Gala theme, "Costume Art." Vogue reported that Bad Bunny's prosthetic transformation was designed as a response to the Costume Institute's exhibition and its exploration of the aging body, a subject the fashion industry often avoids in favor of youth.

His clothing also carried a fashion-history reference. Vogue reported that Bad Bunny wore a custom all-black tuxedo of his own design, created in collaboration with Zara. The oversized bow at his neck referenced Charles James's 1947 gown "Bustle," part of the Costume Institute's permanent collection.

The appearance continued Bad Bunny's run as one of the Met Gala's most unpredictable men's fashion figures. In previous years, he has worn a white Jacquemus suit with a long floral train, a brown Prada suit with a custom Puerto Rican pava hat and other looks that blended tailoring, identity and performance.

This time, he did not just wear a look. He became a character. And in a room built around glamour, youth and preservation, Bad Bunny made aging the whole point.