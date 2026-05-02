A Florida political influencer who supports the MAGA movement in his social media accounts was among 266 people arrested in a sweeping undercover operation targeting prostitution, human trafficking, and child predators in Polk County, authorities said.

Craig Long, 41, was taken into custody April 22 during "Polk Around and Find Out," a multi-agency investigation led by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency said the operation resulted in 439 charges, including 298 felonies and 141 misdemeanors, according to its official release.

Authorities allege Long arranged to meet what he believed was a sex worker, who was in fact an undercover detective, and offered money for sexual services. He was arrested at the meeting location.

During a press conference, Sheriff Grady Judd identified Long as a social media influencer with a large following. He has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and over half a million on TikTok.

Fox News described Long as a "MAGA influencer" and reported that his social media accounts included pro-Trump content, including a photo on Instagram with President Donald Trump and his son Don Trump Jr. The sheriff's office did not use any political label in its official statement.

The broader operation targeted multiple offenses. The sheriff's office said 108 individuals were arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution, while others were charged with offering to commit prostitution and aiding or transporting individuals involved in prostitution and crimes involving minors.

Investigators also identified several possible human trafficking victims during the operation, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said suspects came from 11 states, Puerto Rico and multiple countries. Some individuals arrived at meeting locations with firearms, authorities said.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations, as well as local police departments and nonprofit organizations that assist potential victims.

Public attention surrounding the case has also extended to Long's personal life, including questions about his wife. However, no official records or cited reports indicate that she has been charged or accused of wrongdoing, and authorities have not identified her.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and related crimes in the region.

Long's case is expected to proceed through the Florida court system.