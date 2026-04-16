Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said President Donald Trump showed "no compassion" after she warned him about death threats targeting her family, marking a further rupture in a relationship that has deteriorated alongside her increasingly vocal opposition to the administration's war in Iran.

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored released Wednesday, Greene said she contacted Trump after threats against her escalated to one of her children, but his response was "very unkind."

"He had no compassion for death threats on my children," she said, adding that Trump "blamed me basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault." Greene described the exchange as a turning point, calling it a "nail in the coffin" moment in her view of the president.

Trump told Marjorie Taylor Greene that if her son was killed it was her fault, after she called him following death threats to her family following his statements that she was a traitor:



"He said if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault." pic.twitter.com/OEvxovngqf — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 16, 2026

Greene also linked the threats to Trump's rhetoric, including his previous characterization of her as a "traitor," which she strongly rejected. "I'm not a traitor to my country. Standing up for rape victims doesn't make me a traitor," Greene said, referencing her calls for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

She added that "no one's ever said those types of words to me," arguing that even political opponents would not respond that way to threats against a child.

Greene told Morgan that she had received hundreds of threats, including what she described as a pipe bomb threat against her home and family business. "I can't even count how many death threats," she said. The White House dismissed her claims through a statement to The Hill, calling her a "quitter" seeking attention after her resignation from Congress.

The breakdown in their relationship comes as Greene has sharply criticized Trump's handling of the conflict with Iran. In early March, Greene questioned Trump's judgment over the conflict asking publicly, "What is happening to the man I supported?" She urged senior officials to speak out, warning that "this is not what we campaigned for."

Days later, she reacted strongly to comments from the White House declining to rule out a military draft. "How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND," she wrote, adding, "Not my son, over my dead body."

By mid-March, Greene was criticizing a proposed funding package for the war, calling it "America LAST" and arguing that lawmakers were prioritizing overseas military spending over domestic needs.

Despite her opposition to the war, Greene told Morgan that efforts to remove Trump from office are "extremely unlikely," citing what she described as an unwillingness within the party to challenge him.