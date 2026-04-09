Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said the Republican Party should be "burned to the ground" during an interview with Alex Jones, marking one of her most forceful breaks with both the GOP and the president after years as a close ally.

Speaking on Jones' Infowars program, Greene argued the party is "completely controlled" and claimed that "much of Congress is controlled by AIPAC and Zionists," referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. She framed her criticism as part of a broader rejection of what she described as donor influence over elected officials.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: " The Republican party needs to be burned to the ground. It's completely controlled.…They're controlled by donors that have one specific interest, and that is Israel." pic.twitter.com/ni4IUofPos — Cesspool (@CesspoolOnline) April 9, 2026

Greene also directly criticized the president, saying, "You may have supported President Trump for 10 years, like I did and like you have, but this is not the same man." She added:

"We have supported this man through thick and thin. I mean, he was indicted. They convicted him, a convicted felon. They impeached him. I mean, all the things that happened, we supported him through thick and thin, and that has glued people, glued people to think they have to support him through anything and everything"

Her comments expand on a growing pattern of public criticism. In recent days, Greene has called the president's statements on Iran "evil and madness," described him as "insane" and "not a Christian," and urged his removal under the 25th Amendment. She has also said the "Make America Great Again" slogan was a "lie," arguing the administration prioritizes wealthy donors.

The interview with Jones also underscored a personal and political rupture between Greene and the president. Greene said she had "spent six years supporting President Trump" and maintained a "98 percent voting record" aligned with him, but questioned why she should continue backing him after being labeled a "traitor."

She linked that rhetoric to threats against her and her family, saying her office reported "over 773 death threats" and citing incidents including bomb threats.

The president escalated his own attacks again Greene on Wednesday. In a Truth Social post, he referred to Greene as "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown," called her a "very dumb person," and dismissed her political relevance. He also mocked her departure from Congress, saying her former district seat was won "despite the stench left by Greene."