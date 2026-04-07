Former MAGA leader and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded today the removal of Donald Trump from office after the president posted a controversial message on Truth Social about an alleged imminent fatal attack against Iran.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," wrote Trump on Truth Social. "I don't want that to happen, but probably will."

Greene's response was nothing short of disgust and alarm: "25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness," wrote Greene on X, in a message that included an image of Trump's post.

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

The post marked one of the most dramatic breaks yet between Trump and Greene, who for years had been among his fiercest defenders in Congress, and comes a month after Greene questioned Trump's mental state over the ongoing war in Iran, claiming that the fact he has said he doesn't think he's going to heaven may not lead him to make decisions with the common good in mind.

Speaking to commentator Megyn Kelly, Greene asked: "What's on his mind? What's his mental state? If he doesn't think he's going to heaven, and he's toward the end of his life, how does that pan out for the rest of us when we have a president of the United States who is convinced he's not going to heaven? What does that mean his decision making is?" Greene said.

MTG: “Donald Trump has said repeatedly he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven. I want to ask a serious question: what’s on his mind? What is his mental state?



If he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven, and he’s toward the end of his life, how does that pan out for the rest of us… pic.twitter.com/5wVdnkBL4d — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 3, 2026

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare that a president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office. As PolitiFact noted in a fact check published after the latest uproar, the mechanism is real but highly unlikely to be used without support from Vice President JD Vance and Trump's own Cabinet, both of whom remain publicly aligned with him.

For Greene, the moment is especially striking because of her long political history with Trump. While she has been very critical of the president recently, this is a new level of virulence.

She built her national profile as one of the most visible Trump loyalists on Capitol Hill, echoing his rhetoric and embracing his "America First" politics. As recently as early 2025, she was still appearing publicly as one of his closest congressional allies. By late 2025, that alliance had fractured badly. In November, Trump withdrew his support for Greene after months of disagreements. Days later, Greene announced she would resign from the House, saying she would not remain in what had become an openly hostile relationship with Trump.

Since then, her relationship with Trump went from frosty to openly antagonistic and few doubt that it will get worse.