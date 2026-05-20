Democratic leaders across the country are condemning Texas congressional candidate Maureen Galindo after a series of comments widely criticized as antisemitic.

Galindo, a Democratic candidate in the runoff election for Texas' 35th Congressional District, wrote on Instagram that she planned to "turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking," adding that the facility would also become "a castration processing center for pedophiles which will probably be most of the Zionists."

The comments triggered a wave of condemnation from Democratic leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Suzan DelBene and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"This vile language by her is disqualifying and has no place in American politics, and certainly not in the Democratic Party," Jeffries and DelBene said in a joint statement, while also accusing Republicans of helping elevate Galindo's candidacy through outside spending by Lead Left PAC, a recently formed political action committee that has reportedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars backing her campaign.

Jeffries and DelBene said House Republican leadership should "immediately cease propping up this antisemitic candidacy, pull spending in the race and forcefully condemn these comments." They added that "to embrace and uplift a fringe candidate with antisemitic — and extremely dangerous — rhetoric and views in order to win an election is beyond the pale."

Ocasio-Cortez also criticized the remarks, writing on social media: "This is absolutely disgusting. This bigoted garbage and antisemitism should be nowhere near our politics:"

This is absolutely disgusting.



This bigoted garbage and antisemitism should be nowhere near our politics.



If you’re in TX-35, vote for @johnnygarciatx.



And the donors behind the Republican super PAC funding her should be exposed. https://t.co/0rnQrd1P4b — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2026

Texas state Rep. James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that he would not campaign alongside Galindo if she wins the runoff. "This antisemitic rhetoric has no place in our politics," Talarico said. "We need leadership in both parties willing to stand up and call out hate wherever it rears its ugly head."

Galindo has also been criticized for previous comments claiming that "Zionist billionaire Jews" control media, Hollywood and politics. In a statement to the Texas Tribune, she defended her latest remarks and said she did not care "what any Zionist-owned politician thinks."

The runoff election is scheduled for May 26. Democrats are backing Galindo's opponent, Johnny Garcia, while Republicans are targeting the redrawn district as part of their effort to retain control of the House.