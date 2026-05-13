James Blair, the White House deputy chief of staff set to take temporary leave from the administration to oversee President Trump's midterm political operation, outlined an aggressive electoral strategy centered on sustained attacks against Democrats as Republicans seek to retain control of Congress in 2026.

"It's always the strategy. Attack, attack, attack. And when in doubt, attack some more," Blair told Politico in an interview published this week. "The best defense is a great offense."

Blair, who managed political strategy for Trump's 2024 campaign and later directed the White House political operation, is expected to coordinate Republican spending and messaging ahead of the midterms. Trump previously described him as "one of the brightest political minds in the Country" and credited him with helping Republicans prepare to "defy longstanding history and win the Midterms."

In the interview with POLITICO, Blair argued Republicans enter the election cycle with financial and structural advantages. He said many GOP candidates had avoided divisive primaries and were focused on fundraising while Democrats remained internally divided.

"The Democrats are tied up in a complete ideological party split, tearing themselves apart," Blair said, adding that Republican incumbents were building "war chests" while Democratic challengers "are all killing each other."

Blair also indicated Republicans intend to make Democratic economic policies and cultural issues central to the campaign. "Swing voters already think the Democratic Party's too far left, and we're going to make sure voters know just how far left they are," he said. "They are woke, weak and way too liberal."

His comments come as Republicans gain confidence from recent redistricting developments that could strengthen the party's path to holding the House even if Democrats perform well nationally. Recent court decisions and redrawn congressional maps in states including Florida and Virginia have shifted several districts toward Republicans.

An Op-Ed published by The Washington Post on Wednesday argued the cumulative impact of Republican-led redistricting efforts could move as many as 14 seats toward the GOP. The piece cited updated Cook Political Report ratings showing Republicans now hold a slight structural advantage in districts considered safe, likely or leaning toward either party.

Analysts cited in the article warned Democrats could potentially win the national House popular vote while still failing to regain the chamber because of the changing electoral map.

Blair recently pointed to Republican overperformance in Virginia races as evidence the party could expand its congressional majorities in November despite historical trends that typically favor the opposition party during midterms.