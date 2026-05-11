Laura Loomer escalated her public feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, claiming the former Georgia congresswoman sold her Rome, Georgia, home and is now living in a $5 million house in Costa Rica with her fiancé, Brian Glenn.

The allegation, posted on X, quickly spread across conservative social media because it landed at the center of several already volatile storylines: Greene's split with President Donald Trump, her resignation from Congress, Glenn's recent decision to leave his job as a White House correspondent, and the ongoing MAGA civil war over loyalty, foreign policy and the Epstein files.

Loomer wrote that Greene sold her Rome home on 10.64 acres for $1.1 million on March 19, 2026, and claimed she had moved to Costa Rica with Glenn.

A soldier bet on his own success and it became a whole Thing but MTG can make millions from insider trading and fuck off to Costa Rica (America first btw) without consequences because she played the role of a disrupter to Trump and MAGA. https://t.co/iAngmuPmh0 — John Doyle (@JohnDoyle) May 11, 2026

As of Monday, the Costa Rica portion of the claim had not been independently confirmed by major news organizations or by public statements from Greene or Glenn, but the journalist posted this photo on social media:

"Don't be jealous, Larry," he wrote.

What is confirmed is that Greene's life has changed dramatically since her break with Trump. The former congresswoman announced in November 2025 that she would resign from Congress, saying she did not want her district dragged through what she described as a "hurtful and hateful primary" after Trump threatened to back a challenger against her. The resignation followed a public rupture over the Epstein files, health care, foreign policy, and Trump's criticism of her.

Greene and Glenn announced their engagement in December. Glenn posted "She said 'yes'" on X, while Greene responded, "Happily ever after!!!" and "I love you @brianglenntv!!!"

Glenn added another twist last week when he quit his job at Real America's Voice. The Independent reported that Glenn said he wanted to spend more time with family and focus on his relationship with Greene, saying they were planning a wedding likely before the end of the year.