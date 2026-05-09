Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi rejected recent U.S. intelligence estimates about Tehran's military capabilities on Friday, claiming Iran's missile inventory and launcher capacity now exceed prewar levels despite months of U.S. and Israeli strikes.

"Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure," Araghchi wrote on X amid renewed clashes in the Strait of Hormuz. "Whatever the causes, the outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure and diplomacy is always the victim."

Araghchi directly challenged a confidential CIA assessment first reported Thursday by The Washington Post. According to the report, U.S. intelligence agencies concluded Iran retained roughly 75% of its prewar mobile missile launchers and about 70% of its missile stockpiles despite sustained bombardment since late February.

"The CIA is wrong," Araghchi wrote. "Our missile inventory and launcher capacity are not at 75% compared to Feb. 28. The correct figure is 120%." He added: "As for our readiness to defend our people: 1,000%."

Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure. Is it a crude pressure tactic? Or the result of a spoiler once again duping POTUS into another quagmire?



Whatever the causes, outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure. pic.twitter.com/ev7dMIebNB — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 8, 2026

The CIA analysis, according to current and former U.S. officials cited by the Post, also concluded Iran could survive the U.S. naval blockade for at least three to four months before facing more severe economic hardship. Officials reportedly found evidence that Iran had reopened underground storage facilities, repaired damaged missiles and resumed assembly operations on weapons that were near completion before the war began.

The intelligence findings contrasted with public comments from Donald Trump, who said this week that Iran's missile capabilities had been "mostly decimated" and reduced to "18, 19 percent" of prewar levels.

The exchange came as tensions escalated again despite ongoing ceasefire talks. On Friday, both Washington and Tehran accused each other of violating the fragile truce after clashes involving U.S. naval destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command said Iranian forces launched missiles, drones and small boats at three American warships in what it called an "unprovoked attack." Iran's military alleged the U.S. had targeted Iranian vessels and coastal positions first, prompting retaliation.

Trump said the U.S. destroyed multiple Iranian drones and boats during the confrontation and warned Tehran to finalize a peace agreement quickly. "Just like we knocked them out again today, we'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.