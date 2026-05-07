An American man has requested political asylum in Spain after telling authorities in Mallorca that he feared returning to the United States because of President Donald Trump's policies, according to Spanish media reports.

The 34-year-old U.S. citizen appeared this week at a Guardia Civil station in Felanitx, a town on the island of Mallorca, where he asked officers to process an asylum request. Europa Press reported that the man said he was afraid because he did not share the policies being implemented by Trump in the United States.

The request was unusual enough to draw national attention in Spain. Local outlet Última Hora reported that the man was in Mallorca with his family and went to the station accompanied by a lawyer, saying he had an "insurmountable fear" of returning to the United States. The outlet described it as the first known case of its kind on the island involving a U.S. citizen requesting this type of protection.

Spanish authorities did not immediately grant asylum. According to reports, Guardia Civil officers told the man that their station was not the proper place to formally handle the procedure, but they took down the request and will forward it to the National Police, which handles asylum processing in Spain.

Spain's asylum system allows people already in the country to request international protection at authorized immigration offices or police stations, according to the Spanish National Police and UNHCR guidance. Applications are examined by Spain's asylum authorities, and decisions are ultimately handled by the Interior Ministry.

The case comes amid heightened international scrutiny of Trump's immigration and domestic policies, including expanded enforcement actions by ICE and a political climate that has generated strong reactions abroad. Still, requesting asylum from the United States, a democracy and longtime Spanish ally, is highly uncommon and does not guarantee protection.

Under international and European asylum standards, applicants generally must show a well-founded fear of persecution based on grounds such as race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group. The European Commission describes asylum as both a fundamental right and an international obligation under the 1951 Refugee Convention.

For now, the man's case appears to be at the earliest stage: a request made at a local law enforcement office, not a ruling. Spanish authorities would still have to determine whether his claim meets the legal threshold for international protection.