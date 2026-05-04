Former President Barack Obama has publicly rebuked current President Donald Trump after a racist AI-generated video depicting him and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes circulated on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

Speaking in an interview with The New Yorker, Obama addressed the controversy with a mix of restraint and pointed criticism, drawing a clear line when it comes to attacks involving family members.

"I don't take it personally," Obama said. "I mean, I'm always offended when my wife and kids get dragged into things, because they didn't choose this."

He continued, signaling a broader concern about political norms. "That's a line that even people whose politics I deeply reject, I would expect them to care about. I would never talk about somebody's family in that way."

The episode comes amid growing alarm over the use of artificial intelligence to create manipulated or entirely fabricated media, often referred to as deepfakes. The video shared on Truth Social is part of a wider pattern in which AI-generated content has been used to amplify political messaging, blur reality, and inflame divisions.

Obama, who has increasingly spoken about the risks posed by emerging technologies, suggested the problem goes beyond personal attacks. He pointed to other AI-generated videos shared by Trump that depict global conflict in exaggerated or gamified ways.

According to the interview, Obama said he was more troubled by clips that portray war "like a video game" and include imagery such as "excrement dumped on ordinary citizens."

"I mean, I'm a fair target in the sense of, yeah, you can feel free to pick on me, because I'm your own size," he added, underscoring his belief that public figures should be open to criticism, but not their families.

Escalating Rhetoric in a Polarized Climate

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The exchange highlights the intensifying tone of U.S. political discourse, particularly as the 2026 election cycle begins to take shape. Trump has long used provocative language and imagery across his platforms, often blurring the line between political messaging and entertainment.

Critics argue that the rise of AI-generated content introduces a new layer of complexity, enabling more extreme and difficult-to-trace forms of misinformation. While deepfakes have been used globally for satire and propaganda, their use by high-profile political figures has raised concerns among lawmakers, media watchdogs, and technology experts.

Obama framed the issue not just as a technological challenge but as a cultural one.

"You know, it is true that it gets attention. It's true that it's a distraction," he said. "But, you know, as I'm traveling around the country, as you're traveling around the country, you meet people. They still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness."

'A Sense of Propriety Has Been Lost'

In his remarks, Obama lamented what he described as a broader erosion of standards in public life.

"There's this sort of clown show that's happening in social media and on television," he said. "And what is true is that there doesn't seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum."

He added that the shift reflects a deeper change in expectations around leadership and accountability.

"A sense of propriety and respect for the office, right? So that's been lost."