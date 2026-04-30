Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accused the Supreme Court's conservative majority of demolishing what remained of the Voting Rights Act, warning that Republican-led states are already moving to redraw congressional maps in ways that could dilute Black voting power.

"In the 24 hours since the Supreme Court's majority ruled to demolish the Voting Rights Act's remaining protections, Louisiana and Tennessee have already signaled that they'll redraw their congressional maps with the clear effect of shutting Black voters out," Clinton wrote on Instagram. "The Court's decision overlooks reality for a self-serving right-wing fantasy and it will live in infamy."

The backlash followed the court's 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which struck down Louisiana's second majority-Black congressional district and sharply narrowed the scope of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act for challenging maps that weaken minority voters' power. Reuters described the ruling as a major blow to the 1965 civil rights law, with legal experts saying it effectively turns Section 2 from a "results test" into an "intent test," making it much harder to prove unlawful vote dilution.

Former President Barack Obama said the ruling "effectively guts a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act" and called it "just one more example of how a majority of the current Court seems intent on abandoning its vital role in ensuring equal participation in our democracy and protecting the rights of minority groups against majority overreach." He added: "The good news is that such setbacks can be overcome. But that will only happen if citizens across the country who cherish our democratic ideals continue to mobilize and vote in record numbers."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the decision a product of "the Trump court" and said it was issued "in an effort to suppress the vote and rig the midterm elections and beyond." He urged voters to summon "the courage, the character, and the conviction" of civil rights figures including John Lewis and Rosa Parks.

The Supreme Court has been chipping away at our elections for years. It is clearly carrying out Donald Trump’s will with this decision.



New York has always led the fight for voting rights and we’ll lead again.



I’m working with the Legislature to change New York’s redistricting… https://t.co/OUIVD9vMl7 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 29, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also denounced the ruling. "At a moment when our democracy demands vigilance, this ruling moves us further from its promise," Schumer said. "The commitment of equal representation has been broken before, and every time, Americans have forced it back into law. Senate Democrats will fight it once again to reverse this awful decision."

The Congressional Black Caucus said the court had opened the door to "a coordinated attack on Black voters across the country." Rep. Yvette Clarke, the caucus chair, said the ruling allows politicians to "choose their voters instead of the other way around" and called it "an outright power grab."

The caucus said the decision erased "decades of Black progress" and called for passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

The ruling on Louisiana V. Callais is bigger than Louisiana. It’s bigger than the Congressional Black Caucus. This is about our Democracy. Angela Davis said, “If they come for me in the morning, they will come for you in the night.” @TheBlackCaucus pic.twitter.com/SXnqLQKdzU — Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) April 30, 2026

The political consequences are already unfolding. Louisiana suspended its May congressional primaries after the decision, while Tennessee Republicans began discussing whether to redraw the state's Memphis-centered Democratic district, which includes a majority-Black city. AP reported that Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he was reviewing the opinion and having conversations with the White House and others.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder called the ruling "Supreme Court sanctioned racial and partisan gerrymandering" and said the Roberts court would be remembered as "one of the most destructive and deeply irresponsible Courts in the history of our nation."