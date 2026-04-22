House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued a blunt warning after a major Democratic redistricting victory in Virginia, signaling that Florida could be next in a growing, coast-to-coast war over congressional maps.

"If Florida Republicans proceed with this illegal scheme, they will only create more prime pick-up opportunities for Democrats," Jeffries said in a statement, before naming eight Republican lawmakers he plans to target. He closed with a striking line that captured the tone of the moment: "Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time."

The Democrats' gloves have been off for a while. They fought hard and some have said "dirty" in the election battlegrounds, including Virginia's redistricting referendum this week. However, this is the first time Jeffries has issued such a statement with this kind of blustering tone.

Democrats defeated Donald Trump’s gerrymandering scheme in Virginia tonight.



We will crush the DeSantis Dummymander in Florida next.



Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time. pic.twitter.com/zM1oXhZT8K — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) April 22, 2026

The escalation did not happen in a vacuum. It comes just as Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to bring Florida lawmakers into a special session to redraw congressional districts before the voters go to the polls for the November midterm elections. The governor has argued the move is necessary to address legal uncertainties and population shifts, but the political stakes are clear. Republicans already control 20 of Florida's 28 congressional seats, and new maps could give them as many as five additional seats.

That possibility has turned Florida into one of the most important battlegrounds in the country.

Mid-decade redistricting is unusual. Normally, congressional maps are redrawn once every ten years after the census. But in 2026, both parties are attempting to redraw maps early to gain an advantage in a narrowly divided House. The push was accelerated after President Donald Trump encouraged Republican-led states to revisit their maps, triggering a chain reaction across the country.

In Texas, Missouri, and California, the changes were approved by the state legislators. In Virginia, it was up to the voters, and they approved a new map that could flip up to four Republican-held seats, dramatically shifting the balance of power. That victory is what prompted Jeffries' warning about Florida, where Republicans are now considering similar moves.

THE RESULT OF THE REDISTRITING EFFORTS SO FAR Texas: Republicans positioned for +5 seats

California: Democrats positioned for +4 to +5 seats

Missouri: Republicans positioned for +1 seat

Virginia: Democrats positioned for up to +3 to +4 seats (pending final map impact)

But Florida is not Texas or Virginia. The state has its own legal constraints. The Fair Districts amendment in the state constitution prohibits drawing maps to favor a political party or incumbent, meaning any aggressive redistricting plan is almost certain to face immediate legal challenges.

There is also a recent history behind this fight. In 2022, DeSantis pushed through a congressional map that increased Republican seats and dismantled a previously Black-majority district, triggering lawsuits and national criticism. Now, Republicans are considering going even further.

Read more GOP Rep. Salazar Says Immigration Crisis 'Has Already Reached Our Churches', Claims 1 in 12 Christians Face Deportation GOP Rep. Salazar Says Immigration Crisis 'Has Already Reached Our Churches', Claims 1 in 12 Christians Face Deportation

Jeffries is betting that strategy could backfire.

By naming specific targets including Mario Díaz-Balart, Maria Elvira Salazar, and Carlos Giménez, Democrats are signaling they will aggressively contest South Florida districts with large Latino populations.

That is a notable shift, especially as Republicans have made gains with Latino voters in recent election cycles, but recent polls show how they are opposed to the Trump administration's immigration policies, resent inflation, and reject the Iran war.

The political reality is simple. Control of the House could come down to a handful of seats. Democrats need only a few pickups nationwide to flip the chamber, and Florida alone could determine whether that happens.