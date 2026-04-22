Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is positioning himself for a possible move into President Donald Trump's orbit after he leaves Tallahassee, with attorney general and even a future seat on the U.S. Supreme Court now part of the private conversation around his political future.

Axios reported this week that Trump has told confidants DeSantis was "begging" for a job in the administration, including attorney general. But the same report makes clear that the picture inside Trump's world is more complicated. According to six sources briefed on the discussions, DeSantis has also expressed interest in serving as secretary of defense and in landing on the Supreme Court, which one source described as his "dream job."

The behind-the-scenes talks reportedly intensified after a recent lunch between Trump and DeSantis at Trump National Doral in Miami. Axios said the governor's future came up during that meeting, as DeSantis, who is term-limited, looks ahead to life after the governor's mansion. His second term ends in January 2027, and Florida law bars him from seeking a third consecutive term.

Trump dining with Ron DeSantis at his Doral golf club today pic.twitter.com/FaLvh3WfUS — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 12, 2026

The attorney general angle arrives at a sensitive moment for Trump's Justice Department, with Pam Bondi out and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in the role of acting AG during the transition. That has opened fresh speculation about who could ultimately take over one of the administration's most politically charged posts.

Still, even some of the sources quoted by Axios cast doubt on whether DeSantis is a serious fit for the Justice Department. One source told the outlet that AG is probably not "real," while another said Trump needs someone at Justice whom he fully trusts. In that same report, the Pentagon and a possible future Supreme Court vacancy were described as more plausible landing spots for the Florida governor. According to the report, Trump had considered DeSantis for defense secretary after the 2024 election before ultimately going with Pete Hegseth.

What seems indisputable is that DeSantis is trying to secure a role that keeps him relevant on the national stage after his time in Florida ends. Reuters has already reported that Florida's 2026 governor's race is taking shape without him, with Rep. Byron Donalds launching his bid to succeed DeSantis as the term-limited governor exits the scene.

For now, there is no official confirmation that DeSantis is under formal consideration for either attorney general or the Supreme Court. The White House declined comment to Axios, while DeSantis's spokesperson Alex Lanfranconi told the outlet that the governor "enjoys a great relationship with President Trump" and is focused on working with the administration on immigration, the Everglades, and college athletics reform.

But the report offers a revealing snapshot of DeSantis' next act.

After running against Trump in the bitter 2024 Republican primary, the Florida governor now appears to be seeking a path back into the president's circle, whether through the Justice Department, the Pentagon or, if circumstances ever allow it, the highest court in the country. Axios presents the Supreme Court option as aspirational rather than imminent, but its inclusion shows how large DeSantis is thinking as his time in Florida begins to run out