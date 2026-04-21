As part of a broader set of immigration-related policies at the state and federal level, Florida lawmakers are moving forward with a proposal that would block undocumented immigrants and others without legal status from enrolling in the state's public colleges.

The measure, spearheaded by the Florida Department of Education, would require boards of trustees within the Florida College System to confirm that every admitted student is either a U.S. citizen or lawfully present in the country, according to the Miami Herald.

It would also expand admissions standards by allowing colleges to take an applicant's disciplinary history into account, broadening review criteria beyond academic performance.

If adopted, the rule would significantly limit access to public higher education for students without legal immigration status and would apply across Florida's 28 state colleges, including Miami-Dade College and Broward College. The state's 12 public universities, including the University of Florida, would not be affected.

Students would be required to "provide clear and convincing documentation that he or she is a citizen of the United States or lawfully present in the United States," with documentation also needing to be "credible, precise, and compelling," according to the proposal.

According to 2025 data from the Higher Ed Immigration Portal, about 510,000 undocumented students are enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities, including an estimated 144,150 who are eligible for or currently hold Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The organization notes that while more than 70% of undocumented students are not DACA-eligible, more than half arrived in the United States before age 17.

Similar efforts to make higher education less accessible to undocumented individuals have emerged in other states, though approaches have been different.

In Texas, lawmakers have taken a less direct but still restrictive approach, rolling back in-state tuition benefits for undocumented students after recent court rulings. The change has pushed many students into higher out-of-state tuition rates, sharply raising costs and making college less affordable.

Following Texas' footsteps, Florida lawmakers have pushed for similar measures in recent months. As reported by the Miami Herald, the state last year ended in-state tuition eligibility for about 6,500 students who were brought to the country as children without legal status, increasing costs by as much as 300% and prompting some to leave college.

During the most recent legislative session, Republican lawmakers introduced several proposals aimed at tightening admissions rules for undocumented and nonresident students.

For instance, State Rep. Jennifer Kincart-Johnson sponsored a bill that initially included a 5% cap on nonresident undergraduate enrollment. Similarly, State Rep. Berny Jacques sought to restrict enrollment for foreign nationals and nonpermanent residents but did not receive a floor vote.

In another case, State Sen. Erin Grall filed legislation that would have barred public colleges from admitting students without legal immigration status, but the bill did not receive a committee hearing.

A public hearing on the proposed rule is scheduled for May 14 at Miami Dade College.