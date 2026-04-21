The head of the United Nations' humanitarian agency said the cost of the U.S. war in Iran is equivalent to funding life-saving aid on a massive scale, highlighting the economic and human trade-offs of the conflict as it continues to expand.

Speaking at Chatham House in London, Tom Fletcher, the UN's undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said the roughly $2 billion a day being spent on the war could have financed efforts to save more than 87 million lives. "For every day of this conflict, $2bn is being spent," he said, adding that a $23bn humanitarian plan could have been funded "in less than a fortnight of this reckless war."

His remarks, reported by The Guardian, come as estimates of the war's cost continue to mount. Defense officials told lawmakers in early March that the first six days of fighting alone cost more than $11.3 billion, a figure some senators said at the time likely underestimated the true total.

Independent analyses provided by economists to Fortune suggest daily spending has now reached about $2 billion, with long-term costs potentially reaching into the trillions, echoing previous U.S. conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Fletcher warned that the financial burden is compounding a broader humanitarian funding crisis, with his agency facing a 50% budget cut. He said the conflict's economic ripple effects, including rising food and fuel prices, could "push way more people into poverty," particularly in sub-Saharan and East Africa.

Beyond costs, Fletcher raised concerns about the language used by political leaders. He cautioned that rhetoric such as threats to "bomb [Iran] back to the stone ages" risks normalizing violence and could embolden other leaders. "Normalizing that kind of language is really dangerous," he said, arguing it may encourage the targeting of civilians and infrastructure in ways that violate international law.

The conflict has also intensified pressure on humanitarian operations globally. Fletcher said more than 1,000 aid workers have been killed in the past three years and called for greater accountability. "We are the emergency service... yet somehow it has become acceptable that we are being killed in these numbers," he said.

He described relations with the Trump administration as "an absolute rollercoaster ride," pointing to differences in approach between traditional diplomacy and what he characterized as a more transactional style. He also acknowledged difficult decisions ahead, including whether to accept U.S. funding tied to policy conditions.