An active-duty U.S. Army sergeant with nearly three decades of service is now at the center of a growing immigration controversy after federal agents detained his wife during what was supposed to be a routine appointment in Texas.

Sgt. 1st Class José Serrano, a 51-year-old soldier who has served for 27 years, including three deployments to Afghanistan, says he is struggling to understand why his wife, Deisy Rivera Ortega, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, on April 14 in El Paso, revealed CBS news.

Rivera Ortega had attended an immigration check-in when she was arrested by agents and transferred to an ICE processing facility, according to federal records and statements confirmed in interviews.

Her detention has quickly drawn attention because of Serrano's long military record and the couple's claim that she had been complying with immigration requirements.

"I don't really understand why," Serrano said in an interview with immigration journalist Camilo Montoya-Galvez, adding that his wife had followed immigration procedures and maintained a valid work permit at the time of her arrest.

Rivera Ortega has lived in the United States for about a decade after arriving in 2016. Court documents show she was granted a form of protection in 2019 that prevented her deportation to her native El Salvador.

However, the Department of Homeland Security has stated that she originally entered the country without authorization and remains subject to a deportation order. Officials have indicated she could be removed to a third country such as Mexico, despite her lack of ties there.

The case highlights the complexities of immigration enforcement under current federal policy, where individuals with prior protections can still face removal under certain legal conditions.

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For Serrano, the issue has become deeply personal. Born in Puerto Rico and having spent most of his adult life in uniform, he now finds himself confronting a system he says he trusted.

"I love the Army," he said. "It's not the Army... it's ICE."

He also raised concerns about what deportation would mean for their relationship. Due to restrictions placed on U.S. service members, he said traveling to Mexico to visit his wife could jeopardize his military career.

The emotional toll has been significant. Serrano disclosed that he has previously been treated for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and a traumatic brain injury, conditions that he says have worsened since his wife's detention.

Advocates say cases like Rivera Ortega's are not isolated. Immigration enforcement actions carried out during scheduled check-ins have sparked criticism from legal experts and immigrant rights groups, who argue they can undermine trust in the system and discourage compliance.

As of now, Rivera Ortega remains in ICE custody in El Paso while her case moves through the immigration system.

For Serrano, the fight is no longer overseas. It is happening at home, in courtrooms and detention centers, where the outcome could determine whether his family stays together or is permanently separated.