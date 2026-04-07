House Democratic leaders demanded on Tuesday that lawmakers return to Washington at once after President Donald Trump's latest threat against Iran, calling his rhetoric "completely unhinged" and warning that Congress must act before the conflict spirals further.

In a statement released April 7, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, Vice Chair Ted Lieu, Assistant Leader Joe Neguse and DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene said the House "must come back into session immediately and vote to end this reckless war of choice in the Middle East before Donald Trump plunges our country into World War III."

The statement marked one of the sharpest responses yet from the House of Representatives minority leadership since Trump escalated his public language toward Iran. Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. president warned that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if Tehran did not meet his deadline tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a threat that came as negotiations continued and as the administration signaled it was still pressing for a deal.

In their statement, House Democratic leaders said Trump's language "shocks the conscience and requires a decisive congressional response." They argued that Republicans have spent years "enabled and excused" what they described as Trump's "deeply dangerous and extreme behavior" and said the moment had arrived for House Republicans to "put patriotic duty over party loyalty and join Democrats in stopping this madness."

The statement also tied the Iran conflict to domestic costs, saying more than a dozen U.S. service members have been killed, hundreds have been injured, gas prices are rising and "billions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted on a reckless war of choice."

Statement from House Democratic Leadership on Donald Trump's threat to kill a whole civilization. pic.twitter.com/w2D6TK1GfL — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) April 7, 2026

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes have also raised their voices, asking for Republicans to step up, including invoking amendmen 25th, which is the process to remove a president from office.

The push carries added urgency because the House is currently in recess and not scheduled to return until April 14. That timing has become a central part of the political fight, since Democrats want another chance to force a vote limiting Trump's war powers after a similar effort failed last month.

That earlier measure, H. Con. Res. 38, would have directed the president to remove U.S. armed forces from unauthorized hostilities in Iran. The resolution failed March 5 by a 212 to 219 vote, according to the House Clerk, handing Trump and House Republicans a narrow but important win as pressure mounted over the expanding conflict. The Associated Press said the House vote came one day after Senate Republicans also blocked a similar effort.

Whether Speaker Mike Johnson will bring the House back remains unclear. What is clear is that Trump's words have detonated a new political fight in Washington.