Vanessa Trump revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and recently underwent a medical procedure, a deeply personal announcement that comes as the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. navigates a new chapter with Tiger Woods and as reports swirl that her ex-husband is preparing to remarry over Memorial Day weekend.

"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer," Trump, 48, wrote in an Instagram post. "While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."

Trump did not disclose the stage of the cancer, the exact procedure she underwent or whether she will need additional surgery, chemotherapy or radiation. She framed the announcement around gratitude, family and privacy.

"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she wrote.

Trump also thanked her doctors and asked the public to give her space as she recovers, as well as saying that she is grateful for the medical team that treated her and for the support she has received since sharing the diagnosis.

The announcement quickly drew public messages from members of the Trump family. Ivanka Trump, Vanessa's former sister-in-law, commented, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama," People reported. Vanessa's daughter Kai Trump also posted support, calling her mother the "strongest person I know."

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. The former couple share five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Her diagnosis also lands during a very public personal chapter. Vanessa is dating Tiger Woods, who confirmed their relationship in March 2025 by posting photos with her and writing, "Love is in the air," according to The Associated Press. People reported that the two had been quietly dating for months before the relationship became public and that Donald Trump Jr. was "cool" with the romance.

The health news also comes as Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reportedly expected to marry over Memorial Day weekend.