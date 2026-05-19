President Donald Trump dismissed the economic pain of rising gas prices as "peanuts" Tuesday, even as Americans face the highest fuel costs in years and inflation shows new signs of pressure from the war with Iran.

Asked about the spike in gas prices, Trump said the cost was secondary to his larger goal of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"This is peanuts. I appreciate everybody putting up with it for a little while. But I don't even think about. What I think about is you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said, according to Newsweek and video of the exchange circulated by journalist Aaron Rupar.

The comment came as AAA listed the national average for regular gasoline at $4.533 per gallon on May 19, up sharply from $2.94 in February, before the Iran war drove oil and gasoline markets higher.

Reuters reported that the national average was already $4.52 per gallon on May 18 and that Americans have begun changing daily routines to cope, with some switching to buses, cutting trips, using fuel-saving apps or lining up for gas giveaways in cities including Los Angeles and Chicago.

The political danger for Trump is that the "peanuts" remark echoes another recent answer in which he appeared to separate Americans' financial pressure from his Iran strategy. In a May 13 White House exchange, Trump was asked whether Americans' financial situation motivated him to reach a deal to end the war. He answered, "Not even a little bit," according to a C-SPAN clip of the exchange.

Together, the remarks give Democrats and critics a clean line of attack: Trump is asking Americans to absorb higher prices while saying he does not dwell on the burden. The White House argument is equally clear: Trump is framing the cost as temporary and far less serious than a nuclear-armed Iran.

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The timing is difficult. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation rose 3.8% over the 12 months ending in April, with the Consumer Price Index increasing 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis that month. Energy was the standout pressure point. The energy index jumped 17.9% over the year, while gasoline rose 28.4%.

That means the Iran war is now touching Americans in one of the most politically visible places: the gas station sign. Even when broader economic data are complicated, voters understand what it costs to fill a tank.

The pressure is also spreading beyond household budgets. Higher fuel costs can raise transportation expenses for businesses, delivery services and food distribution, adding to inflation anxiety even when core measures move more slowly.

For Trump, the bet is that voters will accept short-term economic pain if they believe the Iran campaign is necessary for national security. But history is not kind to presidents who appear disconnected from gas prices. The pump is where foreign policy becomes kitchen-table politics, and on Tuesday, Trump gave critics a phrase they will likely repeat often: "This is peanuts."