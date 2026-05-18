President Donald Trump purchased shares of Palantir Technologies weeks before publicly praising the company on Truth Social, according to financial disclosures released this week by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, drawing renewed attention to the relationship between the White House and one of the administration's closest technology partners.

The records, reported by CNBC, show Trump bought between roughly $247,000 and $630,000 worth of Palantir stock during the first quarter of 2026, including several purchases in March. In early April, after Palantir shares posted their worst week in more than a year amid broader market volatility tied to the Iran war, Trump publicly endorsed the company on Truth Social.

"Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has proven to have great war fighting capabilities and equipment," Trump wrote. "Just ask our enemies!!!"

The post came as Palantir faced heightened attention over reports that its technology had been used to help identify targets during the Iran conflict. CNBC reported at the time that the company had also become a flashpoint among investors after prominent short seller Michael Burry targeted the stock during the selloff.

Trump later told reporters his administration viewed Palantir as part of a broader push to modernize the military through artificial intelligence and defense technology partnerships. Palantir CEO Alex Karp has emerged as a prominent supporter of the administration's defense priorities despite previously donating to former President Joe Biden.

A Trump Organization spokesperson told CNBC that the president's investments are held in independently managed discretionary accounts overseen by third-party financial institutions. "They receive no advance notice of trading activity and provide no input regarding investment decisions or portfolio management of any kind," the spokesperson said. The White House separately stated there were "no conflicts of interest."

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Palantir's growing relationship with the Trump administration extends beyond defense. The company has secured contracts tied to Immigration and Customs Enforcement systems used to identify deportation targets and streamline enforcement operations.

According to a recent report by 404 Media, ICE officials said Palantir-powered tools now allow agents to access information tied to millions of individuals and significantly accelerate investigations. The company has also developed platforms linked to raid approvals, detainee processing and targeting operations.

Karp has defended the company's work with immigration authorities, saying in a December interview that Palantir was not building "a database that can be used for surveillance," while also backing Trump's immigration agenda and broader national security policies.