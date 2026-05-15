MIAMI — Before Brothers to the Rescue became the center of a possible U.S. criminal case against Raúl Castro, it was a volunteer group of Cuban exile pilots scanning the Florida Straits for people who might otherwise disappear at sea.

The organization, known in Spanish as Hermanos al Rescate, was founded in Miami in 1991 by Cuban exile pilot José Basulto. Its first mission was humanitarian: flying small civilian aircraft over the waters between Cuba and Florida to spot rafters fleeing the island and alert rescue authorities. In the early 1990s, as Cuba's economy collapsed after the fall of the Soviet Union, thousands of Cubans tried to reach the United States in improvised boats, inner tubes, and handmade rafts.

That mission made Brothers to the Rescue one of the most visible Cuban-exile organizations in South Florida. But by Feb. 24, 1996, the group had also become a political irritant to Havana. Its pilots had flown near Cuba, challenged the Castro government and, in previous incidents, entered Cuban airspace. Cuban officials accused the group of provocation. The pilots and their supporters said they were engaged in nonviolent civil disobedience and humanitarian work.

The confrontation ended in one of the most consequential U.S.-Cuba crises of the post-Cold War era.

On Feb. 24, 1996, three Brothers to the Rescue planes left Opa-locka Airport in South Florida. Two Cessna aircraft were shot down by Cuban military jets. Four men were killed: Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Peña, and Pablo Morales. A third plane, flown by Basulto, returned safely.

The United States has long maintained the planes were shot down over international waters. Cuba has argued the flights violated its sovereignty and pointed to previous incursions by Brothers to the Rescue aircraft. The legal and political fight has turned on that question: whether Cuba was defending its airspace or whether its military unlawfully destroyed unarmed civilian planes outside Cuban territory.

President Bill Clinton, who was the U.S. president at the time, condemned the attack the same day. Speaking in Washington state on Feb. 24, 1996, Clinton said he had been briefed by his national security adviser on "the shooting down today in broad daylight of two American civilian airplanes by Cuban military aircraft." He said he had ordered Coast Guard search and rescue operations, directed U.S. military forces in the area to support them and instructed the U.S. Interests Section in Havana to seek an immediate explanation from Cuba. "I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms," Clinton said.

Two days later, Clinton escalated the U.S. response from condemnation to sanctions. In remarks at the White House on Feb. 26, 1996, he said: "Two days ago, in broad daylight and without justification, Cuban military aircraft shot down two civilian planes in international airspace." He added that the aircraft were "unarmed and clearly so" and said they "posed no credible threat to Cuba's security."

Clinton also rejected Cuba's argument that prior flights could justify the attack. "Although the group that operated the planes had entered Cuban airspace in the past on other flights, this is no excuse for the attack," he said, calling the shootdown "a flagrant violation of international law."

The administration's response included several measures. Clinton said he would seek compensation for the victims' families from blocked Cuban assets in the United States, push Congress to move forward on the Helms-Burton Cuba legislation, expand Radio Martí broadcasts, impose additional restrictions on Cuban officials in the United States and suspend charter air travel from the United States to Cuba indefinitely.

The shootdown also pushed the United Nations and international aviation authorities into the dispute. In June 1996, then-Under Secretary of State Peter Tarnoff said U.S. officials expected the International Civil Aviation Organization report to conclude that the civilian aircraft were shot down in international airspace and that Cuban authorities and MiG pilots failed to follow ICAO warning procedures. Tarnoff said Cuba's claim that Brothers to the Rescue flights posed a threat was "bogus."

"The Cuban government knew that the United States had taken appropriate steps to discourage unauthorized flights into their territorial airspace," Tarnoff said. He also said U.S. officials had urged Cuba to follow international norms if any unauthorized entry occurred.

For Miami's Cuban exile community, the deaths became a permanent wound. The four victims were remembered not simply as pilots and activists, but as men killed while participating in a cause that mixed rescue work, exile politics, and opposition to the Castro government. For Havana, the episode became part of its long-running argument that militant exile groups in South Florida operated with U.S. tolerance. That competing narrative never disappeared.

Cuban American businessmen and legislators, including now Secretary of State Marco Rubio, supported the demands of justice of the exile community not only through pressure on the White House, but in events and anniversaries.

Rubio himself was part of the condemnation in Miami of the Obama administration initiative to soften the relationship between Washington and Havana.

The issue is now back in the headlines with the news that U.S. officials are moving toward a possible indictment of Raúl Castro, the 94-year-old former Cuban president who was defense minister and head of Cuba's armed forces at the time of the shootdown. CBS reported that the possible indictment would require approval from a grand jury and is expected to focus on the 1996 Brothers to the Rescue case. According to a U.S. Department of Justice official, the U.S. plans to indict Castro, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida is leading the investigation.

There were some signs that the Hermanos al Rescate case was coming back to life. In March, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said the state was reopening a long-dormant criminal investigation into Castro's alleged role. "When this came to my attention, we reactivated the files," Uthmeier said at a Miami news conference. "So yes, that investigation will be ongoing."

Several Miami Republicans and Sen. Rick Scott had called on the Trump administration to reopen the federal criminal investigation as the 30th anniversary of the shootdown approached. In a Feb. 13 letter to Trump, lawmakers including Reps. María Elvira Salazar and Carlos Giménez wrote, "We believe unequivocally that Raul Castro is responsible for this heinous crime. It is time for him to be brought to justice."

They took to social media after the news of the possible Castro indictment broke on Thursday night. "I'm the only Cuban-born Member of the US Congress, and I fully support bringing dictator Raúl Castro to justice," Gimenez wrote on social media.

🚨#SOSCuba My name is Carlos Gimenez.



I’m the only Cuban-born Member of the US Congress, and I fully support bringing dictator Raúl Castro to justice. 🇺🇸🇨🇺 https://t.co/mXOCqfvFlO — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) May 15, 2026

There has already been one major U.S. conviction linked to the case. Gerardo Hernández, the leader of a Cuban espionage ring dismantled by the FBI in the 1990s, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shootdown and sentenced to life in prison. He was released in 2014 during a prisoner swap under President Barack Obama after serving 16 years. A

Two Cuban fighter pilots and their commanding officer were indicted but remained outside the reach of U.S. law enforcement in Cuba.

Nearly three decades later, Brothers to the Rescue no longer operates with the same public rescue-flight profile it had during the rafter crisis. But the organization's name remains central to Cuban-American memory, U.S.-Cuba policy, and the legal campaign to hold Cuban officials accountable.

The possible Raúl Castro indictment would not only revisit a 1996 attack. It would reopen a defining question that has followed the case for 30 years: whether the shootdown was an act of state defense, as Cuba has claimed, or an unlawful killing of unarmed civilians in international airspace, as the United States has said from the beginning.