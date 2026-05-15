The United States is preparing a possible criminal indictment against Raúl Castro over Cuba's 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft operated by the exile humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue (Hermanos al Rescate), according to multiple U.S. officials.

The move, first reported by CBS News, would represent one of the most dramatic escalations in relations between Washington and Havana in decades. The indictment would still require approval from a federal grand jury.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the case focuses on the February 1996 incident in which Cuban fighter jets shot down two unarmed civilian planes belonging to Brothers to the Rescue, a Miami-based organization known for searching for Cuban rafters in the Florida Straits and supporting dissidents on the island. Four men died in the attack, including three U.S. citizens and one legal permanent resident.

At the time of the incident, Castro was Cuba's defense minister and head of the armed forces under the government led by his brother, Fidel Castro. Cuban exile groups and several Republican lawmakers have long argued that Raúl Castro directly authorized the operation.

The possible charges come after months of mounting pressure from Florida Republicans and Cuban-American leaders. Earlier this year, lawmakers including María Elvira Salazar, Carlos Giménez, and Mario Díaz-Balart publicly urged President Donald Trump's administration to reopen the case and seek accountability.

Florida authorities also reopened a state-level investigation in March. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that investigators would revisit evidence connected to the attack nearly 30 years after the planes were destroyed over international waters.

The development lands amid a period of unusually tense relations between Washington and Havana. The Trump administration has increased economic pressure on Cuba through sanctions and restrictions tied to fuel shipments and regional security concerns. Reuters reported that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida has been overseeing broader efforts to examine possible criminal charges against senior Cuban officials.

At the same time, there have been quiet diplomatic contacts between the two governments. On Thursday, Cuba and the confirmed that CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Cuban officials in Havana. According to U.S. officials, Ratcliffe carried a message from President Trump that Washington was open to discussions on economic and security issues if Cuba enacted what the administration called "fundamental changes."

Cuba's government has not officially commented on the potential indictment. A Justice Department spokesperson also declined to comment publicly on the reports.

The Brothers to the Rescue case remains one of the most politically charged moments in modern U.S.-Cuba history. The incident intensified support for the Helms-Burton Act, which strengthened the U.S. embargo against Cuba and reshaped bilateral relations for decades.